HS Field Hockey: East Pennsboro's Buffington hits milestone and other notes

The cards were in the fold for East Pennsboro field hockey’s Alison Buffington.
Entering the season, Buffington sat at 192 career total points. In Saturday’s Manheim Central Tournament, she eclipsed the 200-point mark.
Not only that, but behind Buffington’s feat, the Panthers took the field by storm, finishing first place overall in the tournament.
The tournament win comes after a 2-1 overtime loss at the hands of Mechanicsburg Thursday.
Shippensburg breaks even: The Greyhounds’ first game Saturday didn’t quite go as planned — they were blanked 8-0 by Newport — but in their second contest agaisnt Milton Hershey, they flipped the script with a 3-0 win. Lenoree Hoke, Mia Estep and Sydney Hottle each scored goals while Gracie Johnson distributed three assists.
A 4-0 victory over Central Dauphin East Thursday preceded the ‘Hounds’ weekend tilt.
Northern stays hot: The Polar Bears, arguably the favorites to re-claim the Colonial Division crown this year, haven’t disappointed so far. Using two shutout victories, coupled with another pair of commanding wins, Northern took the wheel in the Colonial, cruising to a 4-0 start. Brynn Crouse, the catalyst for Amelia Martire’s group and a Duke University pledge, scored five goals and five assists in the team’s first four games.
Bubblers hope for a bounce back: Tests don’t come much harder than Northern straight out of the gate to start the season, but Boiling Springs stayed competitive with the red-hot Polar Bears in 3-0 home loss Saturday. The Bubblers open a three-game road stretch Tuesday, traveling to Middletown. But if the reigning Capital Division champions have proved anything over the last decade, it’s they know a thing or two about winning on the pitch.
Wildcats stay sharp: Even with dropping Tuesday’s contest to Lower Dauphin, Mechanicsburg didn’t go down without a fight, losing 3-2. After a 5-8 campaign last fall, Tonya Brown’s crew is well on its way to besting last season’s showing, sitting at 3-1 and remaining within striking distance in the Mid-Penn Keystone Division behind offensive leaders Cam Standish and Sydney Aylward.
