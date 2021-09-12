HS Field Hockey: East Pennsboro's Buffington hits milestone and other notes

The cards were in the fold for East Pennsboro field hockey’s Alison Buffington.

Entering the season, Buffington sat at 192 career total points. In Saturday’s Manheim Central Tournament, she eclipsed the 200-point mark.

Not only that, but behind Buffington’s feat, the Panthers took the field by storm, finishing first place overall in the tournament.

The tournament win comes after a 2-1 overtime loss at the hands of Mechanicsburg Thursday.

Shippensburg breaks even: The Greyhounds’ first game Saturday didn’t quite go as planned — they were blanked 8-0 by Newport — but in their second contest agaisnt Milton Hershey, they flipped the script with a 3-0 win. Lenoree Hoke, Mia Estep and Sydney Hottle each scored goals while Gracie Johnson distributed three assists.

A 4-0 victory over Central Dauphin East Thursday preceded the ‘Hounds’ weekend tilt.