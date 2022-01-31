HS Field Hockey: East Pennsboro's Alison Buffington, Northern's Brynn Crouse named to 2021 MAX Field Hockey All-American Team

Two Sentinel-area field hockey players were named to MAX Field Hockey’s 2021 All-American Team Jan. 27.

Making the All-American Second Team was East Pennsboro’s Alison Buffington and Northern’s Brynn Crouse. Both earn All-American honors after being tabbed with Pennsylvania All-Region laurels earlier in the month and were named to the All-Sentinel First Team in December.

Buffington capped her senior season with 21 goals and 12 assists while Crouse led the Mid-Penn in goals (38) in addition to 20 assists. Buffington will be playing collegiately at Saint Joseph’s University this fall and Crouse is headed to Duke University.

