HS Field Hockey: East Pennsboro's Alison Buffington makes U.S. U-16 national squad

East Pennsboro sophomore Alison Buffington is the lone local field hockey player to make the U.S. U-16 Women's National Team.

The squad was announced Friday by the USA Field Hockey Junior High Performance Staff.

Buffington, an All-Sentinel First Team pick this fall, is one of 34 players on the team, including 15 from Pennsylvania.

Team USA will train once per month in different locations around the country before competing in the England Tour from April 29 through May 5.

Buffington, a forward, scored 29 goals and had 14 assists during her second season with the Panthers. She is already past the 100-point mark in her young career. She and All-Sentinel Player of the Year Gery Schnarrs led East Penn to the District 3 Class 2A championship, where they lost 4-1 to Palmyra, and the first round of the PIAA tournament, a 3-2 loss to Villa Maria.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She made the PHSFHCA All-State Class 2A Second Team and was a First Team pick in the Mid-Penn Capital coaches' vote.

Email Jake Adams at jadams@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @jakeadams520​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.