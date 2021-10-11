HS Field Hockey: Cumberland Valley's Jenna Herbster verbally commits to Massachusetts and other notes

The Cumberland Valley defense has stood tall for the majority of the regular season.

And much of the Eagles’ stifling defense is due in part to junior Jenna Herbster.

Last Tuesday, the Cumberland Valley field hockey team announced in a post on its Twitter that Herbster gave her verbal commitment to the University of Massachusetts. Through the Eagles’ 10-3 start this fall, which places them as the No. 2 seed in the District 3 Class 3A power rankings as of Sunday, Herbster’s contributed two assists and one defensive save.

“She has been a back and a mid for most of the year and gets us up the field a lot, even if her stats don’t reflect that,” CV head coach Ashley Hooper wrote in an email. “Defensively, she has prevented a lot of shots and is a big reason that we only face a low average of shots a game.”

From Bubbler to Buckeye

Mechanicsburg’s Cam Standish announced her verbal pledge to Ohio State University Tuesday, and it turns out, she’ll be joined by another Mid-Penn Conference field hockey phenom at the collegiate level, following the 2022-23 school year.