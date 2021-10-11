HS Field Hockey: Cumberland Valley's Jenna Herbster verbally commits to Massachusetts and other notes

The Cumberland Valley defense has stood tall for the majority of the regular season.
And much of the Eagles’ stifling defense is due in part to junior Jenna Herbster.
'I knew I wanted to be a part of it': Mechanicsburg field hockey's Cam Standish announces verbal commitment to Ohio State University
Last Tuesday, the Cumberland Valley field hockey team announced in a post on its Twitter that Herbster gave her verbal commitment to the University of Massachusetts. Through the Eagles’ 10-3 start this fall, which places them as the No. 2 seed in the District 3 Class 3A power rankings as of Sunday, Herbster’s contributed two assists and one defensive save.
“She has been a back and a mid for most of the year and gets us up the field a lot, even if her stats don’t reflect that,” CV head coach Ashley Hooper wrote in an email. “Defensively, she has prevented a lot of shots and is a big reason that we only face a low average of shots a game.”
From Bubbler to Buckeye
Mechanicsburg’s Cam Standish announced her verbal pledge to Ohio State University Tuesday, and it turns out, she’ll be joined by another Mid-Penn Conference field hockey phenom at the collegiate level, following the 2022-23 school year.
On Sept. 12, Boiling Springs’ Reagan Eickhoff verbally committed to the Buckeyes. After an opening-season loss to Northern this fall, Eickhoff has augmented the Bubblers to a 10-1 stretch and an overall 10-2 record. Across her 11 games on the pitch, the Boiling Springs junior has netted 10 goals and notched 11 assists.
In the team’s Mid-Penn Capital clash against Middletown last Tuesday, Eickhoff found the cage on four occasions. Boiling Springs currently sits as the No. 4 team in the District 3 1A power rankings.
Wildcats hand Polar Bears first loss
Through its first 11 contests, Northern didn’t have much trouble conquering its competition. But in Thursday’s Mid-Penn crossover matchup against Mechanicsburg, Standish’s last-second goal on a corner proved to seal the Polar Bears’ fate, a 2-1 loss.
In the defeat, Duke University signee Brynn Crouse netted the lone Polar Bear goal in the third quarter while Anne Manning pocketed the ‘Cats’ first score off a Sydney Aylward assist.
With the loss, Northern (12-1) slipped to the No. 3 spot in the district 2A rankings. Mechanicsburg (10-4) currently locks down the No. 6 seed in the same classification.
