HS Field Hockey: Cedar Cliff's Alli Kirsch announces commitment to Saint Francis University

Add another local athlete to the college rosters.
Cedar Cliff's Alli Kirsch announced Sunday her commitment on Twitter to Saint Francis University to play Division I field hockey.
"The main reason that I committed to Saint Francis University was because of the respect and admiration that I have for the field hockey coaching staff," Kirsch said through Twitter direct message Tuesday. "At our first meeting, the coach and her assistant made me feel very welcome. They were excited to get to know me as a person and to work with me as a player. The team was also very friendly and I felt like I could be a really good fit. The team has an amazing culture and that is exactly what I was looking for in a team.
"My older sister attends college at SFU, so I felt it would be a great opportunity to play the sport that I love and attend college with my sister."
The junior defender was a 2019 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention and the only junior from Cedar Cliff to be name to the Mid-Penn All-Star Second Team.
I am extremely excited and thankful to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career playing D1 Field Hockey at Saint Francis University. Thank you to my coaches, teammates, and family who have helped me along the way!!! #goredflash❤️⚡️@CedarCliff_AD pic.twitter.com/nASmOkobWU— Alli (@alli_kirsch) March 22, 2020
"The campus is absolutely beautiful," Kirsch said. "I love all of the nature surrounding the campus and everything is very easy to locate. It feels like a very safe campus community. I have been interested in Saint Francis University for a while. I attended various showcases, which generated a lot of interest and communication from other colleges. When I received the exciting offer from Saint Francis University, I knew in my heart that is where I wanted to play."
Coached by Maria Bettiana Ceretta, Saint Francis went 5-14 last season. Cumberland Valley grad and senior Taylor Nesmith is the only current local on the Red Flash roster.
