HS Field Hockey: Cedar Cliff's Alli Kirsch announces commitment to Saint Francis University

Add another local athlete to the college rosters.

Cedar Cliff's Alli Kirsch announced Sunday her commitment on Twitter to Saint Francis University to play Division I field hockey.

"The main reason that I committed to Saint Francis University was because of the respect and admiration that I have for the field hockey coaching staff," Kirsch said through Twitter direct message Tuesday. "At our first meeting, the coach and her assistant made me feel very welcome. They were excited to get to know me as a person and to work with me as a player. The team was also very friendly and I felt like I could be a really good fit. The team has an amazing culture and that is exactly what I was looking for in a team.

"My older sister attends college at SFU, so I felt it would be a great opportunity to play the sport that I love and attend college with my sister."

The junior defender was a 2019 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention and the only junior from Cedar Cliff to be name to the Mid-Penn All-Star Second Team.