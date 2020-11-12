HS Field Hockey: Camp Hill's Nora Klapkowski fell in love with Philadelphia skyline, 'well-rounded' future Penn teammates

“At Penn I know I will both be getting a world-class education and playing on a great team playing high level field hockey,” Klapkoski said through Twitter direct message. “One thing that stood out to me about the UPenn program was their ‘have it all’ motto — which is the idea of being well-rounded and having opportunities to be active in other aspects of the college experience in addition to being a student-athlete. I walked around with and had Zoom calls with players, and they were all really impressive. They were smart and personable, and I could tell that they loved Penn and playing on the team.