HS Field Hockey: Camp Hill's Nora Klapkowski fell in love with Philadelphia skyline, 'well-rounded' future Penn teammates

Camp Hill field hockey player Nora Klapkowski has found her new college family.
The Lions defender committed Oct. 12 to the University of Pennsylvania via Zoom, and she couldn’t be happier with her choice.
“At Penn I know I will both be getting a world-class education and playing on a great team playing high level field hockey,” Klapkoski said through Twitter direct message. “One thing that stood out to me about the UPenn program was their ‘have it all’ motto — which is the idea of being well-rounded and having opportunities to be active in other aspects of the college experience in addition to being a student-athlete. I walked around with and had Zoom calls with players, and they were all really impressive. They were smart and personable, and I could tell that they loved Penn and playing on the team.
“I am also excited that I will be in Philadelphia. I knew I wanted to go to a city school, and I have a great network of friends and family in Philly.”
Klapkowski said she was being recruited by about 10 Division I schools and a few Division III schools but knew she wanted to play with at the D-I level after visiting a handful schools before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
The three-year varsity player was part of the Mid-Penn Capital Division All-Star Second Team, and in her freshman year was an All-Star Honorable Mention.
“I love the history of the school and that it has a diverse student body with people from all over the world. I also appreciated the emphasis on a strong support system for student-athletes,” Klapkowski said. “In terms of the campus, I really loved that it felt cohesive and separated from the rest of the city, but with the city and all it has to offer right there. The view of the Philadelphia skyline from the field hockey complex is also really beautiful.
“The first college tour I ever went on was to UPenn in 2017 with my older brother before I was thinking about college and I remember really loving the campus then. It’s fun to look back on that memory now that I’ve committed.”
The Quakers went 7-10 last season under 11-year head coach Colleen Fink, a St. Joseph’s grad. Another Mid-Penn Conference grad, Palmyra’s Katelyn Mark, is a senior on the Quakers this year.
