HS Field Hockey: Cam Standish caps Mechanicsburg rally in OT win over East Pennsboro

Mechanicsburg's Cam Standish received the lead pass from Gracyn Catalano, cut across the shooting circle and beat East Pennsboro goalkeeper Alexa Johnson to the ball.
Standish gained possession and flicked a shot through to the back of the cage for the golden goal in overtime against the visiting Panthers in a 5-4 Mid-Penn Keystone Division thriller Tuesday at John H. Frederick Field.
The Panthers (3-5, 1-5 Keystone) came to battle early, likely having Sept. 9’s 2-1 overtime loss to the Wildcats in the forefront of their minds, as they jetted to a 2-0 lead in the first five minutes of play with an unrelenting attack.
But Mechanicsburg (6-3, 4-3) had other plans, mounting a full-fledged comeback, score by score and save by save over the remaining four quarters.
“We knew that it was going to be tough,” Mechanicsburg head coach Tonya Brown said. “We played them earlier in the year and it went into overtime as well. They're a very talented team. All of our league is very talented, so we knew it was going to be a battle.
"When they scored those two or three goals early in the game, I'm really proud of our team that they didn't shut down. That shows mental toughness, physical toughness. And it was great to watch us battle back.”
East Pennsboro's McKenzie Tallman posted the first point of the game. Off a perfectly-placed rebounded pass into a cluster of players, Tallman rolled the rock in to give East Pennsboro the quick 1-0 edge. Two minutes later, on a breakaway, St. Joseph’s University commit Alison Buffington danced her way into the circle, whistling a shot into the upper-right corner of the goal past Wildcats’ netminder Emily Kraber, ballooning the Panther advantage to two.
Needing a response, Mechanicsburg upped the ante and countered at the 3:30 mark in the first quarter, as Alana Shimp sneaked a rebounded block in the bottom-right corner of the cage. East Pennsboro tacked on another point in the final minute, as Kirstin Sconyers dished an assist to a cutting Tallman, who drove the shot to the back of the cage, giving the Panthers another two-score lead.
The second frame belonged to the ‘Cats with Shimp sifting through two Panther defenders for her second goal at 8:39 and Catalano netting a buzzer-beater score off a rebounded shot to knot the Keystone foes at three apiece at the break.
“I think we just didn't have enough energy and didn't match them at the beginning,” Standish said. “And then we saw them and we just began to pick it up.”
Out of halftime, the Wildcats increased their attack. At the 12:29 mark, Standish split the crease, eluded a set of defenders and sent her shot screaming to the top-left frame of the cage, giving Mechanicsburg its first lead of the game. East Pennsboro responded with a goal of its own, as Asia Daskalakis tapped the ball in off a swiped shot, leveling the contest once again at four.
Neither team struck in the fourth quarter, but through nearly 12 minutes of bartering defensive stops and a handful of corners in overtime, Standish’s haymaker cemented the Wildcats’ win.
“They pulled each other up,” Brown said. “It wasn't about one person making a difference, it was all of them working together. And I think that's the critical piece to learn from, you know, you can be down like that and it takes a team to battle back and not just one player.”
Kraber tallied an unofficial seven saves in goal for the Wildcats, totaling three blocker saves on Panther corners. East Pennsboro racked up 19 corner opportunities to Mechanicsburg’s 11.
“She had an incredible game,” Brown said of Kraber. “Obviously, a lot got by but that’s the skill of their {East Pennsboro’s] line players … Emily’s had great games before but this is one in the top five for sure.”
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports