HS Field Hockey: Cam Standish caps Mechanicsburg rally in OT win over East Pennsboro

Mechanicsburg's Cam Standish received the lead pass from Gracyn Catalano, cut across the shooting circle and beat East Pennsboro goalkeeper Alexa Johnson to the ball.

Standish gained possession and flicked a shot through to the back of the cage for the golden goal in overtime against the visiting Panthers in a 5-4 Mid-Penn Keystone Division thriller Tuesday at John H. Frederick Field.

The Panthers (3-5, 1-5 Keystone) came to battle early, likely having Sept. 9’s 2-1 overtime loss to the Wildcats in the forefront of their minds, as they jetted to a 2-0 lead in the first five minutes of play with an unrelenting attack.

But Mechanicsburg (6-3, 4-3) had other plans, mounting a full-fledged comeback, score by score and save by save over the remaining four quarters.

“We knew that it was going to be tough,” Mechanicsburg head coach Tonya Brown said. “We played them earlier in the year and it went into overtime as well. They're a very talented team. All of our league is very talented, so we knew it was going to be a battle.

"When they scored those two or three goals early in the game, I'm really proud of our team that they didn't shut down. That shows mental toughness, physical toughness. And it was great to watch us battle back.”