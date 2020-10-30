HS Field Hockey: Boiling Springs to miss District 3 playoffs; South Middleton School District confirms 2 student cases

Boiling Springs field hockey will not compete in the District 3 playoffs, which begin Wednesday.
The Bubblers’ games against Northern and Susquehanna Township this week were canceled according to the team’s scheduling webpage. They were to be the team’s last two games of the regular season.
The Bubblers (9-3, 7-0 Capital) are highlighted in red on the District 3 power rankings web page, which indicates the team is disqualified from the postseason.
On Friday, South Middleton School District sent an email stating the administration is aware of "two confirmed, positive cases involving students" attending the high school. Both students are involved in "an extracurricular activity that had previously been quarantined as a result of this confirmed, positive COVID case."
"Students and adults who must quarantine have already been notified," the email from superintendent Dr. Matt Strine read. "There are no additional measures that need to be taken at this time. All impacted students and adults will return to school and activities on Monday, November 9, 2020, as their quarantine ends on Sunday."
Boiling Springs athletic director Karl Heimbach said he could not confirm or comment on why the team is out of districts, citing HIPAA, and said head coach Kortney Showers is not available.
If it is a case of COVID-19 forcing a teamwide quarantine, the school would have found out between Oct. 24 and 26. The Bubblers’ last game was Oct. 24, a 2-1 win over rival Big Spring, and the Northern game was scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday before being canceled.
Since that game, Big Spring has played two games — a 3-2 win against West Perry and a 6-1 win at Waynesboro — and was scheduled to play Greencastle-Antrim on Friday.
If it is coronavirus-related, it would mark the first time a team in District 3 outside of football has been forced to miss the postseason.
Harrisburg’s football team is also out after a COVID-19 case on the team forced the No. 1 Cougars to forfeit their Class 6A semifinal against No. 1 York High roughly five hours after the District 3 football brackets were finalized and released. In that case, the Bearcats advanced to next week’s championship game. Under D3 rules, once the playoff brackets are finalized, no other team can be substituted in for the forfeiting team.
District 3 Football: Harrisburg in, then out; Mechanicsburg, Boiling Springs highlight local playoff contingent
Watch Now: PIAA executive director 'cautiously optimistic' winter sports will start on time despite rising case counts in Pa.
That won’t be the case with the Bubblers, who as of Friday evening would’ve been the fifth-ranked team in Class 1A, well inside the eight-team bracket, with a rating of .5853, slotting between No. 4 Eastern York and Greenwood.
With the Bubblers out, Greenwood bumps up to No. 5, and every other team after that slides up one spot. The team benefiting most as of Friday evening is Biglerville, which would’ve been the No. 9 seed if Boiling Springs was playing.
The District 3 field hockey power rankings, like soccer and girls volleyball, won’t be finalized until Sunday. All games through Saturday are counted to the power rankings, and it is likely there will be some shuffling of the rankings between Friday evening and the finalized official brackets in the coming days.
Boiling Springs finished third in the district last year before advancing to the PIAA Class 1A quarterfinals.
Boiling Springs becomes the fifth known school in Cumberland County that has had at least one sport shut down due to COVID-19 cases since July. Shippensburg football, Cedar Cliff field hockey (and its twilight league baseball team) and Big Spring girls volleyball quarantined during the offseason. Carlisle football canceled its season opener against Exeter Township due to an outbreak in the school district and nearly lost its Week 4 game with State College when the Little Lions encountered coronavirus concerns.
