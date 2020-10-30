HS Field Hockey: Boiling Springs to miss District 3 playoffs; South Middleton School District confirms 2 student cases

If it is a case of COVID-19 forcing a teamwide quarantine, the school would have found out between Oct. 24 and 26. The Bubblers’ last game was Oct. 24, a 2-1 win over rival Big Spring, and the Northern game was scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday before being canceled.

Since that game, Big Spring has played two games — a 3-2 win against West Perry and a 6-1 win at Waynesboro — and was scheduled to play Greencastle-Antrim on Friday.

If it is coronavirus-related, it would mark the first time a team in District 3 outside of football has been forced to miss the postseason.

Harrisburg’s football team is also out after a COVID-19 case on the team forced the No. 1 Cougars to forfeit their Class 6A semifinal against No. 1 York High roughly five hours after the District 3 football brackets were finalized and released. In that case, the Bearcats advanced to next week’s championship game. Under D3 rules, once the playoff brackets are finalized, no other team can be substituted in for the forfeiting team.

That won’t be the case with the Bubblers, who as of Friday evening would’ve been the fifth-ranked team in Class 1A, well inside the eight-team bracket, with a rating of .5853, slotting between No. 4 Eastern York and Greenwood.