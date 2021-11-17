HS Field Hockey: Boiling Springs' Reagan Eickhoff, Cumberland Valley's KK Sauve highlight Mid-Penn All-Star teams

The Mid-Penn Conference announced its field hockey all-star teams Monday, and Boiling Springs’ Reagan Eickhoff and Cumberland Valley’s KK Sauve garnered MVP honors in the Capital and Commonwealth Divisions.

Eickhoff, an Ohio State University commit, capped her junior campaign with 27 goals and 15 assists, helping the Bubblers to a Class A state tournament berth and an overall 20-4. Sauve, who’s headed to the University of Vermont next fall, ushered the Eagles to the Class 3A state quarterfinals and an overall 17-5 showing.

Here’s the complete list of Sentinel-area players recognized by the Mid-Penn. For the full list of all-star selections, visit the Mid-Penn website, here.

Capital Division

First team — Maylei Noreika, Big Spring, so., forward

First team — Laney Noreika, Big Spring, sr., forward

First team — Shae Bennett, Boiling Springs, jr., defense

First team — Genna Bush, Boiling Springs, jr., forward

First team — Reagan Eickhoff, Boiling Springs, jr., midfield

First team — Eva Hancock, Boiling Springs, jr., GK

First team — Nora Klapkowski, Camp Hill, sr., defense

Second team — Laila Moore, Big Spring, sr., midfield

Second team — Olivia Ocker, Big Spring, so., midfield

Second team — Faith Warner, Big Spring, so., forward

Second team — Lexi Hanlin, Boiling Springs, so., forward

Second team — Everly Foster, Camp Hill, jr., midfield

Second team — Taylor Preston, Camp Hill, jr., defense

Third team — Zoe Collins, Boiling Springs, jr., defense

Third team — Haley Boyarski, Camp Hill, so., forward

Third team — Lauren Poplaski, Camp Hill, jr., forward

Colonial Division

First team — Brynn Crouse, Northern, sr., midfield

First team — Ella Still, Northern, sr., midfield

First team — Kayla Sloan, Northern, sr., forward

First team — Gracie Johnson, Shippensburg, sr., forward

Second team — Lillian Fringer, Northern, jr., midfield

Second team — Abigail Simpson, Northern, sr., defense

Second team — Rachel Alleman, Shippensburg, sr., defense

Second team — Emily Gustafson, Shippensburg, sr., forward

Second team — Paige Nealy, Shippensburg, sr., midfiled

Third team — Olivia Caperelli, Nothern, jr., forward

Third team — Olivia Morris, Northern, sr., forward

Third team — Rebekah Wiley, Northern, sr., defense

Third team — Mia Estep, Shippensburg, sr., midfield

Commonwealth Division

First team — Mollie Best, Carlisle, jr., midfield

First team — Kelsey Shires, Cedar Cliff, so., GK

First team — Sammi Blocher, Cumberland Valley, sr., midfield

First team — Jenna Herbster, Cumberland Valley, jr., defense

First team — KK Sauve, Cumberland Valley, sr., midfield

Second team — Calyn Clements, Carlisle, jr., forward

Second team — Chloe Overmiller, Carlisle, jr., midfield

Second team — Mollie Fuller, Cedar Cliff, sr., defense

Second team — Lola Williams, Cedar Cliff, so., midfield

Second team — Mia Boardman, Cumberland Valley, sr., forward

Second team — Sidney Krebs, Cumberland Valley, jr., midfield

Third team — Macenzie Mulholland, Carlisle, jr., GK

Third team — Jordyn Noll, Cedar Cliff, fr., midfield

Third team — Grace Meinke, Cumberland Valley, jr., GK

Third team — Taylor Whitehead, Cumberland Valley, jr., midfield

Keystone Division

First team — Alison Buffington, East Pennsboro, sr., forward

First team — Kirstin Sconyers, East Pennsboro, sr., midfield

First team — Anne Manning, Mechanicsburg, jr., forward

Second team — Alexa Johnson, East Pennsboro, jr., GK

Second team — Sydney Aylward, Mechanicsburg, jr., midfield

Second team — Emily Kraber, Mechanicsburg, sr., GK

Second team — Cam Standish, Mechanicsburg, jr., midfield

Second team — Grace Wagner, Red Land, jr., defense

Second team — Paige Webster, Red Land, sr., midfield

Third team — Rachel Buono, Mechanicsburg, sr., defense

Third team — Abby Burkholder, Red Land, sr., forward

Third team — Ashley Doyle, Red Land, so., midfield

Third team — Ashton Kolmansberger, Red Land, jr., forward

