HS Field Hockey: Boiling Springs' Reagan Eickhoff, Cumberland Valley's KK Sauve highlight Mid-Penn All-Star teams

The Mid-Penn Conference announced its field hockey all-star teams Monday, and Boiling Springs’ Reagan Eickhoff and Cumberland Valley’s KK Sauve garnered MVP honors in the Capital and Commonwealth Divisions.
Eickhoff, an Ohio State University commit, capped her junior campaign with 27 goals and 15 assists, helping the Bubblers to a Class A state tournament berth and an overall 20-4. Sauve, who’s headed to the University of Vermont next fall, ushered the Eagles to the Class 3A state quarterfinals and an overall 17-5 showing.
Here’s the complete list of Sentinel-area players recognized by the Mid-Penn. For the full list of all-star selections, visit the Mid-Penn website, here.
Capital Division
First team — Maylei Noreika, Big Spring, so., forward
First team — Laney Noreika, Big Spring, sr., forward
First team — Shae Bennett, Boiling Springs, jr., defense
First team — Genna Bush, Boiling Springs, jr., forward
First team — Reagan Eickhoff, Boiling Springs, jr., midfield
First team — Eva Hancock, Boiling Springs, jr., GK
First team — Nora Klapkowski, Camp Hill, sr., defense
Second team — Laila Moore, Big Spring, sr., midfield
Second team — Olivia Ocker, Big Spring, so., midfield
Second team — Faith Warner, Big Spring, so., forward
Second team — Lexi Hanlin, Boiling Springs, so., forward
Second team — Everly Foster, Camp Hill, jr., midfield
Second team — Taylor Preston, Camp Hill, jr., defense
Third team — Zoe Collins, Boiling Springs, jr., defense
Third team — Haley Boyarski, Camp Hill, so., forward
Third team — Lauren Poplaski, Camp Hill, jr., forward
Colonial Division
First team — Brynn Crouse, Northern, sr., midfield
First team — Ella Still, Northern, sr., midfield
First team — Kayla Sloan, Northern, sr., forward
First team — Gracie Johnson, Shippensburg, sr., forward
Second team — Lillian Fringer, Northern, jr., midfield
Second team — Abigail Simpson, Northern, sr., defense
Second team — Rachel Alleman, Shippensburg, sr., defense
Second team — Emily Gustafson, Shippensburg, sr., forward
Second team — Paige Nealy, Shippensburg, sr., midfiled
Third team — Olivia Caperelli, Nothern, jr., forward
Third team — Olivia Morris, Northern, sr., forward
Third team — Rebekah Wiley, Northern, sr., defense
Third team — Mia Estep, Shippensburg, sr., midfield
Commonwealth Division
First team — Mollie Best, Carlisle, jr., midfield
First team — Kelsey Shires, Cedar Cliff, so., GK
First team — Sammi Blocher, Cumberland Valley, sr., midfield
First team — Jenna Herbster, Cumberland Valley, jr., defense
First team — KK Sauve, Cumberland Valley, sr., midfield
Second team — Calyn Clements, Carlisle, jr., forward
Second team — Chloe Overmiller, Carlisle, jr., midfield
Second team — Mollie Fuller, Cedar Cliff, sr., defense
Second team — Lola Williams, Cedar Cliff, so., midfield
Second team — Mia Boardman, Cumberland Valley, sr., forward
Second team — Sidney Krebs, Cumberland Valley, jr., midfield
Third team — Macenzie Mulholland, Carlisle, jr., GK
Third team — Jordyn Noll, Cedar Cliff, fr., midfield
Third team — Grace Meinke, Cumberland Valley, jr., GK
Third team — Taylor Whitehead, Cumberland Valley, jr., midfield
Keystone Division
First team — Alison Buffington, East Pennsboro, sr., forward
First team — Kirstin Sconyers, East Pennsboro, sr., midfield
First team — Anne Manning, Mechanicsburg, jr., forward
Second team — Alexa Johnson, East Pennsboro, jr., GK
Second team — Sydney Aylward, Mechanicsburg, jr., midfield
Second team — Emily Kraber, Mechanicsburg, sr., GK
Second team — Cam Standish, Mechanicsburg, jr., midfield
Second team — Grace Wagner, Red Land, jr., defense
Second team — Paige Webster, Red Land, sr., midfield
Third team — Rachel Buono, Mechanicsburg, sr., defense
Third team — Abby Burkholder, Red Land, sr., forward
Third team — Ashley Doyle, Red Land, so., midfield
Third team — Ashton Kolmansberger, Red Land, jr., forward
