HS Field Hockey: Boiling Springs holds off Susquehanna Township in key Colonial clash

Boiling Springs' Reagan Eickhoff ripped a shot through traffic in the third quarter that found the back of the cage, and the goal held up as the game winner for the Bubblers, edging Susquehanna Township 2-1 in a meeting of Colonial Division front-runners at Ecker Field Thursday.

Boiling Springs (12-2) jumped to a lead quickly, as Tess Naylor tipped home a shot by Alexandra Bandura in the first two minutes of the contest.

“That was huge for us to score so quickly, and it calmed us, but it calmed us too much,” said Bubbler coach Kortney Showers. “I think our defense relaxed a bit too much, and we lost our communication a bit.”

Susquehanna Township (12-4), which dropped a 1-0 decision to the Bubblers Sept. 22 in their first meeting, used its speed and passing ability to tie the game at one, as Ava Waters tipped home a shot from Kate Ferguson with just less than four minutes left in the first quarter.

“It was great to get that first goal, but it relaxed us too much," Eickhoff said, "but when they tied it, it kind of lit a fire under our butts.”

Township has seen some solid success under coach Erica Dickerson over the past several years after playing in the Keystone Division and battling the likes of Palmyra, Lower Dauphin, Hershey and Mechanicsburg. Dickerson came in and focused on developing younger players and is starting to see that investment pay off. Moving down a division has not hurt.

“When I came on, we had a core of middle school and ninth graders and we worked with them,” Dickerson said. “They have worked hard, together, and as 10th and 11th graders had some limited success. We have only had one senior graduate each of the past few years, so these kids have played together. We have grown so much, and that first goal (Thursday) really did not hurt us. We responded and had our chances, and we gave them a run for their money.”

Early in the third quarter, Eickhoff ran onto a loose ball in the offensive end and backhanded it toward the cage, beating the Township goalie to give the Bubblers the lead. Boiling Springs' defense held the lead.

“It was definitely a big game for us. We wanted to key on our passes, especially our first passes,” said Eickhoff. “We tried to get the ball wide and spreading our width to get better options down the middle. They are a strong team down the middle, so we needed to keep the ball wide and use our passes and draws and pulls to work our way down.”

Township's Waters, Ferguson, and Sarah Yoffe and Abby Feather created issues for the Bubblers down the middle of the field.

“We tend to casually mark players when we are up one or two goals," Showers said. “I thought Zoe (Collins) had a couple of huge plays for us on defense, and Eva (Hancock) had a couple of saves. Their goalie had some huge saves to keep them in the game.”

Despite the win and their record, the Bubblers know they still have things to work on.

“After the Saturday game against Greenwood (a 2-0 loss), we got a chance to see what we still need to work on against a really good team,” Eickhoff said.

Boiling Springs still has three league contests left, one against Camp Hill and two against Bishop McDevitt.

