HS Field Hockey: Boiling Springs' Hays scores 2 to help Bubblers top Big Spring

The field hockey Battle of the Springs took place about a driver’s distance from the Bubble in Children’s Lake, and the homestanding Bubblers edged the Big Spring Bulldogs 3-1 in a Mid-Penn Colonial game at Ecker Field Wednesday night.

With a solid core that includes six starting juniors, many of them three-year starters, Boiling Springs (10-1) controlled the game and had numerous opportunities early but couldn’t cash in against Bulldog goalie Amber Cribbs. She made several big saves early and throughout the game.

“Our goalie may have had her best game of the year,” Big Spring coach Angie Noreika said.

Two of the top underclassmen stood out in Bubbler Reagan Eickhoff and Bulldog Maylei Noreika, and the game also featured top scorer Laney Noreika of the ‘Dogs and opportunistic goal scorer Genna Bush of the Bubblers.

Eickhoff, who recently verbally committed to Ohio State, had an end-to-end run that was stymied by Cribbs at the cage. But she came back with two assists on Reese Hays goals that helped the Bubblers turn a 1-0 lead into a 3-0 advantage. Hays used great hand-eye coordination to tap in the first, and she had a stop and turn and fire on the second late in the contest.