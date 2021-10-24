HS Field Hockey: Boiling Springs, Cumberland Valley, Mechanicsburg aim to ride its team synergy into District 3 playoffs

The saying goes, “There’s no ‘I’ in team.”

While the Boiling Springs, Cumberland Valley and Mechanicsburg field hockey teams each feature their own respective set of premier scorers, the bulk of the programs’ success channels through the oneness, synergy and chemistry the players share on the field.

The Bubblers, Eagles and Wildcats have all earned a spot in the 2021 District 3 field hockey playoffs that are slated to begin Wednesday with first-round action.

Boiling Springs (16-3), which holds the No. 4 seed in the Class 1A bracket, hosts No. 13-ranked Northern Lebanon at Ecker Field. No. 4 Mechanicsburg (12-5) also bodes home-field advantage in the 2A circuit Wednesday, hosting No. 13 ELCO. Additionally, No. 3-seeded Northern (16-2) and No. 14 East Pennsboro (8-10) will square off at Memorial Park prior to the Wildcats’ bout.

CV (14-3), which locks down the No. 2 seed in the 3A band, doesn’t take the pitch until Saturday’s quarterfinals thanks to a first-round bye.

“Connectivity is a good word to use because they are not only connecting with their passes and in their play of the game, and finding the open people,” Mechanicsburg head coach Tonya Brown said, “but that's true in the chemistry of the game and how your team gels. You can read on that all you want, you can spend all the time on it you want, but you can't formulate that with any special ingredients. That comes through personalities on the field and a sense of respect. …And I feel we’re doing that very well.”

For teams like Boiling Springs and Cumberland Valley, a trip to the district postseason has been a staple of the program in recent years. The Bubblers have stamped their ticket to the district playoffs each year since 2012. The Eagles postseason history dates back to 1999, where they’ve earned a bid each season minus a one-year hiatus in 2016.

Mechanicsburg, which last received a district playoff nod in 2019, eyes its first postseason win since 2008.

Boiling Springs also bears an added spark of motivation this fall. The Bubblers were relieved of their chance to compete in districts last season due a program shut down amid COVID-19 issues.

“I think the girls are hungrier knowing that we lost our opportunity in the district playoffs last year. Some of the girls experienced districts and even states as freshmen, so they know what it's like, the experience in postseason,” Boiling Springs head coach Kortney Showers said, “but it's just getting to feel the difference in gameplay when we go into the postseason, your practices are a little bit different, things feel a little bit different. So, they’re eager to get that excitement back that they haven't had for two years now.”

In the Eagles case, the first-round bye comes as a much needed break after a pair of hard-fought contests against Mifflin County and Carlisle to close out their regular season. The bye also presents a clip of extra time to prepare.

CV is scheduled to face the winner of No. 7 Manheim Township and No. 10 State College Saturday on its home turf. State College handed the Eagles one of their three losses during the regular season, a 2-1 decision.

“We knew that we had a tough path coming in to repeat the success we had last year,” Cumberland Valley head coach Ashley Hooper said, “and the girls have just been focused since the preseason at listening to what we're saying from the sideline and during practice, and then taking it from the practice field and into the game. And they’ve done a good job of if we tell them something, they try to incorporate it.”

All three teams carry the experience of being battle tested during their regular-season tilt, entering the postseason. CV and Mechanicsburg were each dealt the toilsome test of nationally-ranked Lower Dauphin, who carries the top seed in the 3A tournament. The Wildcats also met Palmyra, 2A’s top dog, twice across their 17-game schedule.

Boiling Springs didn’t encounter a nationally-recognized outfit but topped fellow district championship hopefuls in East Pennsboro, Susquehanna Township and Littlestown. The Eagles group of marquee victories came against Central Dauphin and Manheim Township. The Wildcats downed the Panthers twice in overtime and defeated Northern.

“Definitely the mental aspects of the game, that were mentally tough because we have to be prepared every game that we go into, because again, our league is so strong,” Brown said. “I think we can carry in our style of play from the season, that we've become a really good passing team, a lot of fun to watch, get the ball up the field quickly. And you can’t forget our defense. We're playing some the best teams in the country, if not the state. So, to really only give them a few goals each game, our defense has been spot on.”

Northern and East Pennsboro opens the Sentinel-area action at 5 p.m. Wednesday, followed by Mechanicsburg at 7 p.m. Boiling Springs also battles at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

The time of Cumberland Valley’s Saturday bout is yet to be determined.

The trio of programs aim to punctuate wins via their team chemistry.

“I think early on we kind of established our starting lineup and have also really fallen into [our] positions,” Showers said, “and it's almost like a well-oiled machine at this point.”

“I think we do a very good job of not being a selfish team,” Hooper said, “so all the girls are not looking for their stats, they're looking to come out with the win, and I think that’s reflected in a number of different people scoring goals. …I think that’s one thing that goes on while moving the ball around.”

