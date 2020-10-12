HS Field Hockey: Ami Mattingly, Caroline Prokop lead Cumberland Valley in shutout win over Carlisle

In the second quarter, Ami Mattingly broke free from Carlisle’s double-teams and constant shadow to find the back of the cage off a feed from Bree Shively. Five minutes later, Mattingly matched Prokop with her second tally of the night as Herd goalkeeper Mackenzie Mullholland got a stick on the shot, but the ball trickled in for the 4-0 halftime lead.

Rounding out the scoring, Jenna Herbster pushed one past Mullholland off another Suavé assist in the final period.

The Eagles exhibited a balanced attack highlighting exceptional patience in making the extra pass, leading to multiple scoring opportunities in the circle.

“Our goal as a team is to pass, so everyone gets involved,” Taylor said. “If you play possession and the other team doesn’t touch the ball, they can’t score.”

Mulholland led Carlisle (2-3, 1-3 Commonwealth) as the sophomore netminder turned away 10 shots and proved active in goal for the Herd.

Cumberland Valley amassed 13 penalty corners but struck pay dirt on only one sequence, Mattingly’s first goal. For all the things the Eagles did right on Monday, it was a small point of concern headed into a formidable gauntlet of games on their schedule.