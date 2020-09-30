HS Field Hockey: Alison Buffington plays hero in East Pennsboro's overtime win over Mechanicsburg

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We knew Mechanicsburg was going to come out strong in the overtime, so we wanted to come out fast and score fast,” Buffington said. “We wanted to make sure we had everyone back and moving as a unit so we could get that kind of opportunity.”

The game had seen plenty of back-and-forth play in regulation, with Mechanicsburg opening the scoring via its first corner and first shot. Gracyn Catalano did the insert, and then scored the goal after a pair of passes by Anne Manning and Cam Standish. It came just 80 seconds into the game.

East Penn settled in after that opening shot, and Buffington tied the game with an acrobatic goal late in the first quarter. She went flying through the box and knocked home a diving shot of a loose ball to tie it, and in the early third quarter Letersky gave the Panthers the lead with a rebound goal.

Mechanicsburg made its big push for the equalizer over the latter half of the fourth quarter, racking up corners and possession time but without a goal to show for much of it. The breakthrough finally came with 1:47 left though, when Arden Patterson scooped up a rebound to knot the game at 2-2.