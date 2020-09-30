HS Field Hockey: Alison Buffington plays hero in East Pennsboro's overtime win over Mechanicsburg

MECHANICSBURG — East Pennsboro knew that playing field hockey in the Mid-Penn Keystone would regularly test its resolve. The latest challenge — and the Panthers’ encouraging response — came Wednesday.
The Panthers absorbed a pair of haymakers from Mechanicsburg, which scored goals in both the first two minutes and last two minutes of regulation, and rode Alison Buffington’s overtime goal to a 3-2 victory over the Wildcats in a Keystone Division game at Frederick Field in Mechanicsburg’s Memorial Park.
The victory came two days after a lopsided loss in the Panthers’ first-ever Keystone contest against perennial power Hershey, providing a much-needed confidence boost for East Penn.
“We had a hard game on Monday, and it messed with their mojo a little,” East Penn coach Liz Groff said. “We had to do some re-centering (Tuesday). We’re a good team, a fast team, and we work well together, but it’s intimidating to go up against these bigger, faster teams. They’re doing well and keeping together.”
The Panthers’ overtime winner developed and finished quickly. Keeper Alexa Johnson made a pair of blocker saves in East Penn’s end to keep the game alive, and the Panthers turned the ball the other way. Caeley Letersky took a pass and made a long run up the right sideline, and fed Buffington for the winner. It was Buffington’s second tally of the game.
Support Local Journalism
“We knew Mechanicsburg was going to come out strong in the overtime, so we wanted to come out fast and score fast,” Buffington said. “We wanted to make sure we had everyone back and moving as a unit so we could get that kind of opportunity.”
The game had seen plenty of back-and-forth play in regulation, with Mechanicsburg opening the scoring via its first corner and first shot. Gracyn Catalano did the insert, and then scored the goal after a pair of passes by Anne Manning and Cam Standish. It came just 80 seconds into the game.
East Penn settled in after that opening shot, and Buffington tied the game with an acrobatic goal late in the first quarter. She went flying through the box and knocked home a diving shot of a loose ball to tie it, and in the early third quarter Letersky gave the Panthers the lead with a rebound goal.
Mechanicsburg made its big push for the equalizer over the latter half of the fourth quarter, racking up corners and possession time but without a goal to show for much of it. The breakthrough finally came with 1:47 left though, when Arden Patterson scooped up a rebound to knot the game at 2-2.
“We changed the formation and were sending Casey (Tyrrell) through and kind of cherry-picking her because of her speed,” Mechanicsburg coach Tonya Brown said. “Our offense was rolling there, and I think that was the difference.”
The Wildcats generated more chances in the overtime, but Johnson was up to the task, and Letersky got the opening she needed to end things.
“She just used her speed to get past the defender,” Buffington said. “She made a great pass right on my stick. She just made a great play.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!