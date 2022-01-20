 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HS Field Hockey

HS Field Hockey: 7 local athletes recognized in MAX Field Hockey's 2021 Pennsylvania All-Region Team

Mechanicsburg Merion Mercy 1

Mechanicsburg's Anne Manning, center, celebrates with the team after scoring a goal in the first quarter of their PIAA Class 2A first round game against Merion Mercy at Memorial Park in Mechanicsburg.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Seven Sentinel-area field hockey players added to their list of postseason accolades Thursday after being named to the 2021 MAX Field Hockey Pennsylvania All-Region Team

Those among the selections included Boiling Springs' Reagan Eickhoff, East Pennsboro's Alison Buffington, Northern's Brynn Crouse, Mechanicsburg's Anne Manning and Cam Standish and Cumberland Valley's KK Sauve and Jenna Herbster. 

Eickhoff, Buffington, Crouse and Manning received first team laurels while Standish, Sauve and Herbster garnered second team honors.

Eickhoff was previously recognized as the 2021 All-Sentinel Player of the Year in Dec. 2021. The six other athletes were tabbed with first team recognition.

