HS Field Hockey: 7 local athletes recognized in MAX Field Hockey's 2021 Pennsylvania All-Region Team

Sentinel Staff
Seven Sentinel-area field hockey players added to their list of postseason accolades Thursday after being named to the
2021 MAX Field Hockey Pennsylvania All-Region Team.
Those among the selections included Boiling Springs' Reagan Eickhoff, East Pennsboro's Alison Buffington, Northern's Brynn Crouse, Mechanicsburg's Anne Manning and Cam Standish and Cumberland Valley's KK Sauve and Jenna Herbster.
Eickhoff, Buffington, Crouse and Manning received first team laurels while Standish, Sauve and Herbster garnered second team honors.
Eickhoff was previously recognized as the 2021 All-Sentinel Player of the Year in Dec. 2021. The six other athletes were tabbed with first team recognition.
Photos: Cumberland Valley, Lower Dauphin District Class 3A Field Hockey
Cumberland Valley's Jenna Herbster, left, looks for room around Lower Dauphin's Alexis Shaffer, right, during the fourth quarter in the District 3 Class 3A Championship at Landis Field, Lower Paxton Township.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Taylor Whitehead, front, drives the ball down the field as Lower Dauphin's Avery Pollock, back, chases her during the second quarter in the District 3 Class 3A Championship Saturday at Landis Field, Lower Paxton Township.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Mckenzie Smith, right, drives the ball down the field as Lower Dauphin's Paige Bitting, left, applies pressure during the second quarter in the District 3 Class 3A Championship Saturday at Landis Field, Lower Paxton Township.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Caylin Donlevy, right, applies pressure to Lower Dauphin's Brynn Shaffer, left, during the second quarter in the District 3 Class 3A Championship Saturday at Landis Field, Lower Paxton Township.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Jenna Herbster, left, drives the ball down the field as Lower Dauphin's Avery Pollock chases her during the second quarter in the District 3 Class 3A Championship at Landis Field, Lower Paxton Township.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Taylor Whitehead, front, stops a pass intended for Lower Dauphin's Katelyn Strawser during the second quarter in the District 3 Class 3A Championship Saturday at Landis Field, Lower Paxton Township.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Sydney Krebs, left, and Lower Dauphin's Emmy McCulley, right, chase down a loose ball during the second quarter in the District 3 Class 3A Championship Saturday at Landis Field, Lower Paxton Township.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Caylin Donlevy, left, passes the ball to an open teammate as Lower Dauphin's Brynn Shaffer, right, applies pressure during the third quarter in the District 3 Class 3A Championship Saturday at Landis Field, Lower Paxton Township.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Sammi Blocher, left, drives the ball down the field as Lower Dauphin's Emmy McCulley applies pressure during the fourth quarter in the District 3 Class 3A Championship at Landis Field in Lower Paxton Township.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's KK Sauve, front, takes a shot at the goal in front of Lower Dauphin's Victoria Kutz, back, during the fourth quarter in the District 3 Class 3A Championship Saturday at Landis Field, Lower Paxton Township.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Photos: Merion Mercy at Mechanicsburg PIAA Field Hockey
Mechanicsburg's Anne Manning, center, celebrates with the team after scoring a goal in the first quarter of their PIAA Class 2A first round game against Merion Mercy at Memorial Park in Mechanicsburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Natalie Wilson, left, hits the ball down the field in front Merion Mercy's Kerry McCormick, back, in the first quarter of their PIAA Class 2A first round game at Memorial Park Mechanicsburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Cam Standish, left, steals the ball from Merion Mercy's Kerry McCormick, right, in the first quarter of their PIAA Class 2A first round game at Memorial Park in Mechanicsburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Sydney Aylward, left, drives the ball down the field as Merion Mercy's Mallory McHale applies pressure in the first quarter of their PIAA Class 2A first round game at Memorial Park Mechanicsburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Lauren Mark, left, passes the ball to an open teammate in front of Merion Mercy's Mallory McHale in the first quarter of their PIAA Class 2A first round game Tuesday night at Memorial Park Mechanicsburg.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Rachel Buono, right controls the ball in front of Merion Mercy's Moira Vaughn in the first quarter of their PIAA Class 2A first round game Tuesday night at Memorial Park Mechanicsburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Casey Tyrrell, left, tries to make a steal from Merion Mercy's Kelly O'Connor in the second quarter of their PIAA Class 2A first round game Tuesday night at Memorial Park Mechanicsburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Emma Fissel hits the ball down the field in the fourth quarter of their PIAA Class 2A first round game against Merion Mercy Tuesday night at Memorial Park Mechanicsburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Cam Standish, back, passes the ball to an open teammate in the fourth quarter of their PIAA Class 2A first round game against Merion Mercy Tuesday night at Memorial Park Mechanicsburg.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Emma Fissel, left, battles for control of the ball with Merion Mercy's Grace Flood in the fourth quarter of their PIAA Class 2A first round game Tuesday night at Memorial Park Mechanicsburg.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg celebrates after defeating Merion Mercy in their PIAA Class 2A first round game Tuesday night at Memorial Park Mechanicsburg.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's goalie Emily Kraber makes a save in the fourth quarter of their PIAA Class 2A first round game against Merion Mercy Tuesday night at Memorial Park Mechanicsburg.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Photos: Northern at Boiling Springs Field Hockey
Boiling Springs Northern Field Hockey 1
Northern's Lillian Fringer, back, winds up and takes a shot at Boiling Springs' goal but it goes wide to the right during the first quarter of their game at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs Northern Field Hockey 2
Boiling Springs' Alex Bandura, front, controls the ball in front of Northern's Evelyn Morris during the first quarter of their game at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs Northern Field Hockey 3
Northern's Brynn Crouse traps a pass during the first quarter of their Sept. 11 game against Boiling Springs at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs Northern Field Hockey 4
Boiling Springs' AJ Salkic, left, and Northern's Evelyn Morris scramble to chase a loose ball during the first quarter of their game at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs Northern Field Hockey 5
Northern's Brynn Crouse, center, looks for room to pass around Shae Bennett, right, during the first quarter of their game at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs Northern Field Hockey 6
Northern's Abigail Simpson, right, tries to block a shot from Boiling Springs' AJ Salkic during the second quarter of their game at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs Northern Field Hockey 7
Boiling Springs' Tess Naylor, front, drives the ball down the field as Northern's Lillian Fringer chases her during the second quarter of their Sept. 11 game at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs Northern Field Hockey 8
Boiling Springs' Geena Bush, right, drives the ball around Northern's Lillian Fringer, left, during the second quarter of their game at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs Northern Field Hockey 9
Boiling Springs' Reagan Eickhoff, right, passes the ball away from in front of Norhern's Gianna Caperelli during the third quarter of their game at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
