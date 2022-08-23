HS Field Hockey: 5 things to know heading into the 2022 season

As the 2022 high school field hockey season approaches, here are five things to know before the Midstate gets the ball rolling this fall.

1. New championship home

In February, Cumberland Valley was named the host site of the PIAA field hockey championships through 2024. CV takes the place of Whitehall High School’s Zephyr Sports Complex, which has hosted the title bouts since 2008. Along with the field hockey championships at Eagle View Stadium, the Eagles have the honor of hosting the state soccer championships, the football championships at Chapman Field and the girls volleyball championships in the Eagle Dome.

2. A history lesson

Two Sentinel-area teams rewrote their respective record books last fall. Mechanicsburg advanced farther than any other local team last season, punching its ticket to the PIAA Class 2A semifinals and a District 3 final appearance. The Wildcats’ run was its deepest in program history, one that included the ‘Cats’ first district title appearance and state tournament win. CV made some history of its own as well, reaching its first District 3 Class 3A final.

3. Field hockey hotbed

Central Pennsylvania is one of the few field hockey powerhouse regions in the nation. Five local teams factored heavily into that success last year, including Boiling Springs, CV, East Pennsboro, Mechanicsburg and Northern. All five teams qualified for the District 3 postseason while four — minus East Penn — advanced to the PIAA playoffs.

4. There’s a new coach in town

Big Spring and Red Land flourished on the pitch last season and both programs will look build off their 2021 campaign with a new coach. After forging an 11-7 record last fall, six-year Dickinson College head coach Carly Zinn takes the reins of the Bulldog program, one she graduated from in 2006. Down in Lewisberry, after a 9-9 mark and the departure of first-year head coach Danielle Baumgardner, Heather Wolfe is tabbed with guiding the Patriots toward the District 3 playoffs this season.

5. All-State talent

Eighteen local athletes were honored with All-State recognition last year and 11 awardees return to the pitch this fall. Below is the long list of returners.

3A: Cumberland Valley’s Jenna Herbster and Sammi Blocher.

2A: Mechanicsburg’s Anne Manning, Cam Standish, Sydney Aylward, Gracyn Catalano and Natalie Wilson; Northern’s Lillian Fringer.

1A: Boiling Springs’ Reagan Eickhoff, Shae Bennett and Genna Bush.