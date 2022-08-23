HS Field Hockey: 5 things to know heading into the 2022 season

As the 2022 high school field hockey season approaches, here are five things to know before the Midstate gets the ball rolling this fall.
1. New championship home
In February, Cumberland Valley was named the host site of the PIAA field hockey championships through 2024. CV takes the place of Whitehall High School’s Zephyr Sports Complex, which has hosted the title bouts since 2008. Along with the field hockey championships at Eagle View Stadium, the Eagles have the honor of hosting the state soccer championships, the football championships at Chapman Field and the girls volleyball championships in the Eagle Dome.
2. A history lesson
Two Sentinel-area teams rewrote their respective record books last fall. Mechanicsburg advanced farther than any other local team last season, punching its ticket to the PIAA Class 2A semifinals and a District 3 final appearance. The Wildcats’ run was its deepest in program history, one that included the ‘Cats’ first district title appearance and state tournament win. CV made some history of its own as well, reaching its first District 3 Class 3A final.
3. Field hockey hotbed
Central Pennsylvania is one of the few field hockey powerhouse regions in the nation. Five local teams factored heavily into that success last year, including Boiling Springs, CV, East Pennsboro, Mechanicsburg and Northern. All five teams qualified for the District 3 postseason while four — minus East Penn — advanced to the PIAA playoffs.
4. There’s a new coach in town
Big Spring and Red Land flourished on the pitch last season and both programs will look build off their 2021 campaign with a new coach. After forging an 11-7 record last fall, six-year Dickinson College head coach Carly Zinn takes the reins of the Bulldog program, one she graduated from in 2006. Down in Lewisberry, after a 9-9 mark and the departure of first-year head coach Danielle Baumgardner, Heather Wolfe is tabbed with guiding the Patriots toward the District 3 playoffs this season.
5. All-State talent
Eighteen local athletes were honored with All-State recognition last year and 11 awardees return to the pitch this fall. Below is the long list of returners.
3A: Cumberland Valley’s Jenna Herbster and Sammi Blocher.
2A: Mechanicsburg’s Anne Manning, Cam Standish, Sydney Aylward, Gracyn Catalano and Natalie Wilson; Northern’s Lillian Fringer.
1A: Boiling Springs’ Reagan Eickhoff, Shae Bennett and Genna Bush.
HS Field Hockey: 5 players to watch in 2022
Reagan Eickhoff, sr., mid, Boiling Springs
Last year’s All-Sentinel Player of the Year, Eickhoff is armed for a massive senior season. In her junior campaign, the Bubbletown standout and Ohio State pledge scored 27 goals and distributed 15 assists. Heading Boiling Springs’ offensive production, Eickhoff helped direct the Bubblers to a 20-4 record, a PIAA Class A quarterfinal appearance and garnered All-State First Team honors.
Shae Bennett, sr., mid/back, Boiling Springs
While Eickhoff captained the Bubblers’ attack, Bennett was the general of head coach Kortney Showers’ back line, helping the Bubblers pitch 16 shutouts across their 20 wins. Bennett also generated her share of offensive production with seven goals and six helpers. Her ability to assist in all facets translated to an All-State Class A First Team nod.
Jenna Herbster, sr., mid/back, Cumberland Valley
Unlike most of the players on the pre-season radar, Herbster didn’t flood the stat sheet last season. Pledged to Massachusetts, she did net a goal for the Eagles but made an impact defensively with one defensive save and five assists. Herbster is likely to lead head coach Ashley Hooper’s back line this fall, a position where she collected All-State 3A First Team honors a season ago.
Anne Manning, sr., forward, Mechanicsburg
With speed and agility highlighting Manning’s skillset, the Mechanicsburg senior and Saint Joseph’s pledge is geared up for another tremendous offensive season. The linchpin to the ‘Cats' attack last fall, Manning buried 16 goals and distributed 14 assists. With Manning’s help, Mechanicsburg produced its most accomplished season in program history, reaching the PIAA Class 2A semifinals and making its first District 3 championship appearance.
Cam Standish, sr., mid, Mechanicsburg
The second half to the Wildcats’ prolific one-two punch, Standish enhanced her skillset this summer by competing on the USA Field Hockey circuit. The Ohio State commit comes off a junior season that included 15 scores and seven assists. Like Manning, Standish helped fuel Mechanicsburg’s historic run and polished off the memorable season with an All-State First Team selection.
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports