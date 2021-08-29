HS Field Hockey: 5 notes for the 2021 season

3. Watch out for the Polar Bears

The Polar Bear is known for being one, if not the most ferocious animal to walk planet earth. And on the pitch, the Polar Bears from Dillsburg are no bunch to mess with, either. Following a season that included a Colonial Division crown, Northern returns the majority of its crew to brace title defense. Crouse heads the team while Olivia Caperelli, among others, are expected to contribute to Northern’s chase back atop the division.

4. Bubbler bull market

After a regular season last year that included a 9-3 showing and momentum swinging in their direction headed into the postseason, the Bubblers were forced into a COVID-19 related shutdown. But with key pieces to the team returning like Anna Chamberlin, Reagan Eikhoff and Genna Bush, Boiling Springs is favored to make another push at the Capital Division title as well as the District Three playoff bracket. Chamberlin and Eikhoff's knowledge of knowing what it takes to win at the state championship level may come in handy as the duo kicked legs in the Bubbler's 4x800 relay gold medal run in the spring on the track.

5. Fly, Eagles, fly

Cumberland Valley was the only Sentinel-area team last season to see the District Three stage. And while the chances of the rest of the area getting shut out are low, the Eagles should easily soar back to the district postseason contingent this fall with seniors KK Sauve and Mia Boardman repping the red and white for one last go-around. The junior trio of Jenna Herbster, Sammi Blocher and reigning All-Sentinel First team honoree Grace Meinke are primed for even larger roles this season.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

