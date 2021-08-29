HS Field Hockey: 5 notes for the 2021 season

As the start to high school field hockey approaches, here are five notes to keep in mind for the 2021 season.
1. Red, white and blue
If competing at the prep level wasn’t intense enough, local athletes played on the USA Field Hockey circuit this summer, and for some, it wasn’t their first promenade. Northern’s Brynn Crouse and East Pennsboro’s Alison Buffington stamped their ticket to the 2022 USA Field Hockey Rise Selection Camp after training at the Virginia Beach Regional Training Center in Virginia Beach, Virginia, for several weeks. Joining the pair of 2020 All-Sentinel honorees as an alternate was Mechanicsburg’s Cam Standish, who’s primed to make a major leap for Tonya Brown’s Wildcats this fall.
2. Some sense of normalcy
For some programs, a playoff berth was a constant every season. But in a pandemic-ridden world, those constants were broken. Take Shippensburg, for example. Prior to COVID-19’s wake, the Greyhounds found themselves in the District Three Class 2A bracket the past four seasons, and with their 8-4-1 record last year, they would’ve handily extended their streak to five.
While COVID disruptions remain a threat, the District Three postseason fields have ballooned back to their traditional size. Class 1A will have 14 teams, 2A 16 squads and 3A, a dozen schools.
3. Watch out for the Polar Bears
The Polar Bear is known for being one, if not the most ferocious animal to walk planet earth. And on the pitch, the Polar Bears from Dillsburg are no bunch to mess with, either. Following a season that included a Colonial Division crown, Northern returns the majority of its crew to brace title defense. Crouse heads the team while Olivia Caperelli, among others, are expected to contribute to Northern’s chase back atop the division.
4. Bubbler bull market
After a regular season last year that included a 9-3 showing and momentum swinging in their direction headed into the postseason, the Bubblers were forced into a COVID-19 related shutdown. But with key pieces to the team returning like Anna Chamberlin, Reagan Eikhoff and Genna Bush, Boiling Springs is favored to make another push at the Capital Division title as well as the District Three playoff bracket. Chamberlin and Eikhoff's knowledge of knowing what it takes to win at the state championship level may come in handy as the duo kicked legs in the Bubbler's 4x800 relay gold medal run in the spring on the track.
5. Fly, Eagles, fly
Cumberland Valley was the only Sentinel-area team last season to see the District Three stage. And while the chances of the rest of the area getting shut out are low, the Eagles should easily soar back to the district postseason contingent this fall with seniors KK Sauve and Mia Boardman repping the red and white for one last go-around. The junior trio of Jenna Herbster, Sammi Blocher and reigning All-Sentinel First team honoree Grace Meinke are primed for even larger roles this season.
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports