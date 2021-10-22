HS Field Hockey: 5 local teams qualify for District 3 playoffs

The 2021 District 3 field hockey playoff brackets are set and five Sentinel-area teams have earned their right to make a charge at a district championship.

Here’s a glimpse into the Sentinel-area field with matchups, locations and times of each game.

For the official list of power rankings and brackets, click here.

Class 3A

Schedule: First round, Wednesday; Quarterfinals, Oct. 30; Semifinals, Nov. 3; Championship/third-place game, Nov. 6.

Number of teams that qualified: 12

First-round matchups featuring local teams: N/A

Quarterfinal matchups featuring local teams: No. 7 Manheim Township or No. 10 State College vs. No. 2 Cumberland Valley, Bobby Rahal Toyota Stadium, time to be announced.

Notes: Earning a first-round bye with holding the No. 2 seed, the Eagles (14-3) will greet the winner of Manheim Township and State College in the quarterfinals. CV’s trio of losses this season came against State College (2-1), Penn Manor (1-0) and No. 1-seeded Lower Dauphin (3-1).

Class 2A

Schedule: First round, Wednesday; Quarterfinals, Oct. 30; Semifinals, Nov. 3; Championship/third-place game, Nov. 6.

Number of teams that qualified: 16

First-round matchups featuring local teams: No. 14 East Pennsboro vs. No. 3 Northern, Memorial Park Stadium, 5 p.m. … No. 13 ELCO vs. No. 4 Mechanicsburg, Memorial Park Stadium, 7 p.m.

Notes: The Panthers (8-10) garnered impressive wins over State College, Manheim Central and Red Land over the course of their regular season … The Polar Bears (16-2) two losses came at the hands of No. 1-ranked Palmyra and Mechanicsburg … The Wildcats (12-5) topped East Pennsboro and Red Land twice in their 2021 regular-season tilt while also besting Hershey in one of the programs’ two meetings.

Class 1A

Schedule: First round, Wednesday; Quarterfinals, Oct. 30; Semifinals, Nov. 3; Championship/third-place game, Nov. 6.

Number of teams that qualified: 14

First-round matchups featuring local teams: No. 13 Northern Lebanon vs. No. 4 Boiling Springs, Ecker Field, 7 p.m.

Notes: The Bubblers (16-3) captured the Mid-Penn Capital Division crown and downed Bishop McDevitt and Susquehanna Township twice while also beating East Pennsboro and West Perry across their 19-game slate.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

