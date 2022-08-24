HS Field Hockey: 2022 season preview capsules

Soon there will be sticks clanging together and balls rattling cages across the Midstate as the 2022 high school field hockey season gets underway.

Ahead of the 2022 season, which officially begins Friday, here’s a look into each local team based on information provided by area coaches.

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Carlisle Thundering Herd

Coach: Lindsay (Bower) Sensenig, 4th season

Classification: 3A

Last year’s record: 8-9-1

Postseason: none

Key losses: Chloe Overmiller, Drew Bridges.

Key returning players: Alexis Bear, sr.; Mollie Best, sr.; Calyn Clements, sr.; Macenzie Mulholland, sr.; Sarah Waleski, sr.; Reagan Rose, jr.; Mo Gerber, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Ashlyn Boykin, sr.; Anna Gerber, sr.

Outlook: With a new turf field set to be fully installed during the season, the Herd look to turn the corner and push ahead to the postseason on their new stomping grounds.

Cedar Cliff Colts

Coach: Justin Weaver, 17th season

Classification: 2A

Record: 4-14

Postseason: none

Key losses: no information provided

Key returning players: no information provided.

Newcomers to watch: no information provided

Outlook: The Colts aim to improve from last year’s 4-14 mark.

Cumberland Valley Eagles

Coach: Ashley Hooper, 6th season

Classification: 3A

Last year’s record: 17-5

Postseason: PIAA quarterfinals

Key losses: KK Sauve, Mia Boardman, Ellie Carbaugh.

Key returning players: Jenna Herbster, sr.; Sammi Blocher, sr.; Grace Meinke, sr.; Sidney Krebs, sr.; Taylor Whitehead, sr.; Caroline Prokop, sr.; McKenzie Smith, sr.; Caylin Donlevy, jr., Morgan Smeltz, so.

Newcomers to watch: Erin Hoffman, jr.; Hayven Mumma, so.; Courtney Lenderman, so.

Outlook: The Eagles come off a Commonwealth Division title and their first District 3 championship appearance. CV lost a bulk of strong offensive players to graduation but should fill the gaps with a promising junior and sophomore bunch.

Mid-Penn Keystone

East Pennsboro Panthers

Coach: Elizabeth Groff, 4th season

Classification: 1A

Last year’s record: 8-10

Postseason: District 3 first round.

Key losses: Alison Buffington, Kirstin Sconyers.

Key returning players: McKenzie Tallman, sr.; Karley Madden, sr.; Astrid Comp, jr.; Asia Daskalakis, jr.; Ella Letersky, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Madelyn Drukemiller, so.; Lauren Wentle, so.; Emma Hornbaker, so.; Gracie Hivner, so.

Outlook: The Panthers make the transition to Class A this year after competing in the 2A contingent. East Penn will face its share of challenges this fall with the loss of goalie Alexa Johnson to an ACL tear and the graduation of St. Joseph’s pledge Alison Buffington.

Mechanicsburg Wildcats

Coach: Tonya Brown, 4th season

Classification: 2A

Last year’s record: 17-7

Postseason: PIAA semifinals

Key losses: Emily Kraber, Rachel Buono.

Key returning players: Cam Standish, sr.; Gracyn Catalono, sr.; Sydney Aylward, sr.; Anne Manning, sr.; Casey Tyrrell, sr.; Lauren Mark, sr.; Natalie Wilson, sr.; Emma Fissel, sr.; Alana Shimp, jr.

Newcomers: Lexi Brady, sr.

Outlook: The Wildcats are a year removed from their most successful season in program history, which included a run to the PIAA semifinals and the program’s first District 3 final appearance. Twelve seniors will lead the prolific outfit this year.

Red Land Patriots

Coach: Heather Wolfe, 1st season

Classification: 2A

Record: 9-9

Postseason: none

Key losses: Abby Burkholder, Paige Webster.

Key returning players: Aubrey Clark, sr.; Grace Wagner, sr.; Ashton Kolmansberger, sr.; Olivia Glinski, sr.; Ashley Doyle, jr.; Josie Ickes, jr.; Emma Harris, jr.; Jordan Kauffman, jr.; Emma Livingston, so.; Chelsea Carpenter, so.

Newcomers to watch: Vivian Boler, fr.

Outlook: The Patriots are a program on the ascend after a 9-9 record last season amid a grueling Keystone Division slate. Heather Wolfe takes the reins in Lewisberry this year and looks to steer Red Land to a playoff berth.

Mid-Penn Capital

Big Spring Bulldogs

Coach: Carly Zinn, 1st season

Classification: 2A

Last year’s record: 11-7

Postseason: none

Key losses: Laney Noreika, Haleigh Snyder, Laila Moore, Abriale Hershey, Hannah Jones.

Key returning players: Faith Warner, sr.; Rylee Garman, sr.; Amber Cribbs, jr; Olivia Ocker, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Maria Tandle, fr., Malia Ocker, fr.

Outlook: Former six-year Dickinson College head coach Carly Zinn leads the Bulldogs this fall, following a season where Big Spring came a few spots shy of the District 3 playoffs. The Bulldogs lost a talented 2022 class to graduation but have several promising first-year players on the roster this season.

Boiling Springs Bubblers

Coach: Kortney Showers, 6th season

Classification: 1A

Last year’s record: 20-4

Postseason: PIAA quarterfinals

Key losses: Ajla Salkic, Grace Willacy.

Key returning players: Genna Bush, sr.; Reagan Eickhoff, sr.; Shae Bennett, sr.; Lexi Hanlin, sr.; Eva Hancock, sr.; Zoe Collins, sr.; Alex Bandura, jr.; Tess Naylor, jr.; Reese Hays, jr.

Newcomers: Alliya Rounce, so.; Kate Yenser, so.; Lexi Boyle, fr.

Outlook: A PIAA quarterfinal team a season ago, the Bubblers are primed to make another deep postseason run this year. Reigning All-Sentinel Player of the Year and Ohio State commit Reagan Eickhoff heads the roster in her final season.

Camp Hill Lions

Coach: Julie Colestock, 35th season

Classification: 1A

Last year’s record: 5-12

Postseason: None

Key losses: Nora Klapkowski, Elsie Spitzer, Ashley Corbin, Anna Reeves.

Key returning players: Hayley Brunner, sr.; Everly Foster, sr.; Lauren Poplaski, sr.; Taylor Preston, sr.; Alyssa Taylor-Ford, jr.; Haley Boyarski, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Cleo Yatsko, so.; Haley Kessel, so.

Outlook: With a core group of seniors, the Lions aim to climb back toward the top of the Capital after a 5-12 2021 campaign.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern Polar Bears

Coach: Amelia Martire, 2nd season

Classification: 2A

Record: 20-5

Postseason: PIAA first round

Key losses: Brynn Crouse, Ella Still, Abigail Simpson, Olivia Caperelli, Olivia Morris, Kayla Sloan, Rebekah Wiley.

Key returning players: Lillian Fringer, sr.; Gwen Baublitz, sr.; Maddison Snyder, sr.; Clare Colgan, sr.; Gianna Caperelli, jr.; Olivia Anderson, so., Evelyn Morris, so.

Newcomers to watch: Maura Simpson, fr.; Tori Snyder, fr.

Outlook: The Polar Bears were hit hard with graduated talent, losing seven starting seniors from last year’s team. The defending Colonial champs have a healthy mix of veterans and budding talent entering this season.

Shippensburg Greyhounds

Coach: Angela Hostetter, 7th season

Classification: 2A

Last year’s record: 8-10

Postseason: none

Key losses: None.

Key returning players: Elke Staver, sr.; Eily Houser, sr.; Kailah Stutzman, sr.; Riley Mullen, jr.; Olivia Lebitz, jr.; Morgan Caldwell, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Kylee Boardman, so.; Claire Johnson, so.; Addison Brown, so., Lyndsey Gustafson, fr.

Outlook: Another team on the outer window of last year’s District 3 tournament, the Greyhounds feature both young and veteran experience on the pitch this fall.