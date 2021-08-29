HS Field Hockey: 2021 season preview capsules

As August slowly begins to enter the rear-view mirror, and September makes its welcomed approach, the high school field hockey season is right around the corner. Here are the 2021 field hockey preview capsules in The Sentinel's coverage area based on information provided by area coaches.
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Carlisle Thundering Herd
Coach: Lindsay (Bower) Sensenig, 3rd season
Classification: 3A
Last year’s record: 3-5-2
Postseason: none
Key losses: Olivia Renault
Key returning players: Ellie Knapp, sr.; Alexis Bear, jr.; Mollie Best, jr.; Calyn Clements, jr.; Macenzie Mulholland, jr.; Reagan Rose, so.
Newcomers to watch: Ella Barr, so.; Mo Gerber, fr.
Cedar Cliff Colts
Coach: Justin Weaver, 16th season
Classification: 2A
Record: 5-7
Postseason: none
Key losses: no information provided
Key returning players: Zoe Conklin, sr.; Mollie Fuller, sr.
Newcomers to watch: no information provided
Cumberland Valley Eagles
Coach: Ashley Hooper, 5th season
Classification: 3A
Last year’s record: 10-4-1
Postseason: District Three 3A semifinals, lost 4-0 to Central Dauphin
Key losses: Cassie McKenzie, Ami Mattingly, Alyssa Hoffman
Key returning players: KK Sauvé, sr.; Mia Boardman, sr.; Jenna Herbster, jr.; Sammi Blocher, jr.; Grace Meinke, jr.; Caylin Donlevy, so.
Newcomers to watch: Sidney Krebs, jr.; Taylor Whitehead, jr.; Caroline Prokop, jr.; McKenzie Smith, jr.; Erin Hoffman, so.; Courtney Lenderman, fr.; Morgan Smeltz, fr.
Mid-Penn Keystone
East Pennsboro Panthers
Coach: Elizabeth Groff, 3rd season
Classification: 2A
Last year’s record: 8-6
Postseason: none
Key losses: Caeley Letersky, Jenna Richards, Paige Waronsky, Caroline Kirn.
Key returning players: Alexa Johnson, jr.; Alison Buffington, sr.; Kirstin Sconyers, sr.; Josie Shermeyer, sr.; Haylie Doan, sr.
Newcomers to watch: Kenzie Tallman, jr.; Karley Madden, jr.; Astrid Comp, so.; Brinley Shepler, so.; Asia Daskalakis, so.; Ella Letersly, so.; Gracie Hivner, fr.; Emma Hornbaker, fr.
Mechanicsburg Wildcats
Coach: Tonya Brown, 3rd season
Classification: 2A
Last year’s record: 5-8
Postseason: none
Key losses: Arden Patterson, Madison Mark
Key returning players: Emily Kraber, sr.; Rachel Buono, sr.; Caitlyn Lauver, sr. ; Cam Standish, jr.; Gracyn Catalono, jr.; Sydney Aylward, jr.; Anne Manning, jr.; Casey Tyrrell, jr.; Lauren Mark, jr.; Natalie Wilson, jr.
Newcomers: none
Red Land Patriots
Coach: Danielle Baumgardner, first season
Classification: 2A
Record: 4-9
Postseason: none
Key losses: no information provided
Key returning players: Abby Burkholder, sr.
Newcomers to watch: no information provided
MID-PENN CAPITAL
Big Spring Bulldogs
Coach: Angie Noreika, 7th season
Classification: 2A
Last year’s record: 6-8
Postseason: none
Key losses: Sydney Witter, Zoe Koser, Lexi Detweiler, Emma Knouse.
Key returning players: Laney Noreika, sr.; Haleigh Snyder, sr.; Laila Moore, sr.; Maylei Noreika, so.; Amber Cribbs, so.; Olivia Ocker, so.; Hannah Jones, sr.
Newcomers to watch: Abriale Hershey, sr.; Faith Warner, jr.; Rylee Garman, jr.; Ava Nealy, so.
Boiling Springs Bubblers
Coach: Kortney Showers, 5th season
Classification: 1A
Last year’s record: 9-3
Postseason: none (in part to COVID-19)
Key losses: Carly Galbraith, Lexi Stouffer, Kara Dale
Key returning players: Anna Chamberlin, sr.; Genna Bush, jr.; Reagan Eickhoff, jr.; Shae Bennett, jr.; Lexi Hanlin, jr.; Alex Bandura, so.
Newcomers: none
Camp Hill Lions
Coach: Julie Colestock, 11th season
Classification: 1A
Last year’s record: 5 -7
Postseason: None
Key losses: Bella Zarcone, Lilyana Sohonoge, Grace Shartle, Maddie Lowe, Kinsey Brunner, Bridget Seitz, Reese Rettberg, Jordan Baney.
Key returning players: Nora Klapkowski, sr.; Elsie Spitzer, sr.; Ashley Corbin, sr.; Anna Reeves, sr.; Everly Foster, jr.; Haley Boyarski, so.
Newcomers to watch: Lauren Poplaski, jr.; Taylor Preston, jr.; Alyssa Taylor-Ford, so.
MID-PENN COLONIAL
Northern Polar Bears
Coach: Amelia Martire, first season
Classification: 2A
Record: 14-2
Postseason: none
Key losses: no information provided
Key returning players: Brynn Crouse, sr.; Olvia Caperelli, sr.; Ella Still, sr.; Olivia Morris, sr.; Rebekah Wiley, sr.; Kayla Sloan, sr.
Newcomers to watch: no information provided
Shippensburg Greyhounds
Coach: Angela Hostetter, 8th season
Classification: 2A
Last year’s record: 8-4-1
Postseason: none
Key losses: Alexa Henry, Brea Kelso, Aubrey Sydnor, Anna Frohm, Kiah Hastings, Sabrina Boyum.
Key returning players: Gracie Johnson, sr.; Emily Gustafson, sr.; Mia Estep, sr.; Paige Nealy, sr.; Rachel Alleman, sr.; Lenoree Hoke, jr.
Newcomers to watch: Claire Johnson, fr.; Kylee Boardman, fr.; Sydnee Hottle, fr.; MaKenzie Parson, fr.
