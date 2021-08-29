 Skip to main content
HS Field Hockey: 2021 season preview capsules
HS Field Hockey

Cumberland Valley Carlisle Field Hockey 9

Cumberland Valley’s KK Sauve, right, aims to marshal the Eagles back to the District Three postseason in her senior year. 

 Sentinel File

As August slowly begins to enter the rear-view mirror, and September makes its welcomed approach, the high school field hockey season is right around the corner. Here are the 2021 field hockey preview capsules in The Sentinel's coverage area based on information provided by area coaches.

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle Field Hockey 4

Mollie Best, front, returns for her senior season with Carlisle. 

Carlisle Thundering Herd

Coach: Lindsay (Bower) Sensenig, 3rd season

Classification: 3A

Last year’s record: 3-5-2

Postseason: none

Key losses: Olivia Renault

Key returning players: Ellie Knapp, sr.; Alexis Bear, jr.; Mollie Best, jr.; Calyn Clements, jr.; Macenzie Mulholland, jr.; Reagan Rose, so.

Newcomers to watch: Ella Barr, so.; Mo Gerber, fr.

Cedar Cliff Colts

Coach: Justin Weaver, 16th season

Classification: 2A

Record: 5-7

Postseason: none

Key losses: no information provided

Key returning players: Zoe Conklin, sr.; Mollie Fuller, sr. 

Newcomers to watch: no information provided

Cumberland Valley Eagles

Coach: Ashley Hooper, 5th season

Classification: 3A

Last year’s record: 10-4-1

Postseason: District Three 3A semifinals, lost 4-0 to Central Dauphin

Key losses: Cassie McKenzie, Ami Mattingly, Alyssa Hoffman

Key returning players: KK Sauvé, sr.; Mia Boardman, sr.; Jenna Herbster, jr.; Sammi Blocher, jr.; Grace Meinke, jr.; Caylin Donlevy, so.

Newcomers to watch: Sidney Krebs, jr.; Taylor Whitehead, jr.; Caroline Prokop, jr.; McKenzie Smith, jr.; Erin Hoffman, so.; Courtney Lenderman, fr.; Morgan Smeltz, fr.

Mid-Penn Keystone

First Team: Alison Buffington, so., East Pennsboro

East Pennsboro’s Alison Buffington hopes to launch the Panthers to a postseason berth this season in her senior year

East Pennsboro Panthers

Coach: Elizabeth Groff, 3rd season

Classification: 2A

Last year’s record: 8-6

Postseason: none

Key losses: Caeley Letersky, Jenna Richards, Paige Waronsky, Caroline Kirn.

Key returning players: Alexa Johnson, jr.; Alison Buffington, sr.; Kirstin Sconyers, sr.; Josie Shermeyer, sr.; Haylie Doan, sr.

Newcomers to watch: Kenzie Tallman, jr.; Karley Madden, jr.; Astrid Comp, so.; Brinley Shepler, so.; Asia Daskalakis, so.; Ella Letersly, so.; Gracie Hivner, fr.; Emma Hornbaker, fr.

Mechanicsburg Wildcats

Coach: Tonya Brown, 3rd season

Classification: 2A

Last year’s record: 5-8

Postseason: none

Key losses: Arden Patterson, Madison Mark

Key returning players: Emily Kraber, sr.; Rachel Buono, sr.; Caitlyn Lauver, sr. ; Cam Standish, jr.; Gracyn Catalono, jr.; Sydney Aylward, jr.; Anne Manning, jr.; Casey Tyrrell, jr.; Lauren Mark, jr.; Natalie Wilson, jr.

Newcomers: none

Red Land Patriots

Coach: Danielle Baumgardner, first season 

Classification: 2A

Record: 4-9

Postseason: none

Key losses: no information provided

Key returning players: Abby Burkholder, sr. 

Newcomers to watch: no information provided

MID-PENN CAPITAL

All-Sentinel First Team: Laney Noreika, jr., MF, Big Spring

Big Spring’s Laney Noreika, left, ended the year with 10 goals and eight assists.

Big Spring Bulldogs

Coach: Angie Noreika, 7th season

Classification: 2A

Last year’s record: 6-8

Postseason: none

Key losses: Sydney Witter, Zoe Koser, Lexi Detweiler, Emma Knouse.

Key returning players: Laney Noreika, sr.; Haleigh Snyder, sr.; Laila Moore, sr.; Maylei Noreika, so.; Amber Cribbs, so.; Olivia Ocker, so.; Hannah Jones, sr.

Newcomers to watch: Abriale Hershey, sr.; Faith Warner, jr.; Rylee Garman, jr.; Ava Nealy, so.

Boiling Springs Bubblers

Coach: Kortney Showers, 5th season

Classification: 1A

Last year’s record: 9-3

Postseason: none (in part to COVID-19)

Key losses: Carly Galbraith, Lexi Stouffer, Kara Dale

Key returning players: Anna Chamberlin, sr.; Genna Bush, jr.; Reagan Eickhoff, jr.; Shae Bennett, jr.; Lexi Hanlin, jr.; Alex Bandura, so.

Newcomers: none

Camp Hill Lions

Coach: Julie Colestock, 11th season

Classification: 1A

Last year’s record: 5 -7

Postseason: None

Key losses: Bella Zarcone, Lilyana Sohonoge, Grace Shartle, Maddie Lowe, Kinsey Brunner, Bridget Seitz, Reese Rettberg, Jordan Baney.

Key returning players: Nora Klapkowski, sr.; Elsie Spitzer, sr.; Ashley Corbin, sr.; Anna Reeves, sr.; Everly Foster, jr.; Haley Boyarski, so.

Newcomers to watch: Lauren Poplaski, jr.; Taylor Preston, jr.; Alyssa Taylor-Ford, so.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

First Team: Brynn Crouse, so., Northern

Northern's Brynn Crouse looks to guide the Polar Bears to another Colonial Division crown. 

Northern Polar Bears

Coach: Amelia Martire, first season 

Classification: 2A

Record: 14-2

Postseason: none

Key losses: no information provided

Key returning players: Brynn Crouse, sr.; Olvia Caperelli, sr.; Ella Still, sr.; Olivia Morris, sr.; Rebekah Wiley, sr.; Kayla Sloan, sr. 

Newcomers to watch: no information provided

Shippensburg Greyhounds

Coach: Angela Hostetter, 8th season

Classification: 2A

Last year’s record: 8-4-1

Postseason: none

Key losses: Alexa Henry, Brea Kelso, Aubrey Sydnor, Anna Frohm, Kiah Hastings, Sabrina Boyum.

Key returning players: Gracie Johnson, sr.; Emily Gustafson, sr.; Mia Estep, sr.; Paige Nealy, sr.; Rachel Alleman, sr.; Lenoree Hoke, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Claire Johnson, fr.; Kylee Boardman, fr.; Sydnee Hottle, fr.; MaKenzie Parson, fr.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

