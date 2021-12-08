HS Field Hockey: 18 local players receive all-state recognition

The Pennsylvania Field Hockey Coaches Association named its 2021 All-State teams Wednesday, honoring 18 Sentinel-area athletes.

In Class 3A, Cumberland Valley's Jenna Herbster and KK Sauve received first-team honors, and teammate Sammi Blocher earned an honorable mention after the Eagles' season led them to the District 3 championship game and the state quarterfinals.

Class 2A first-team honors went to East Pennsboro's Alison Buffington, Northern's Brynn Crouse, and Mechanicsburg's Anne Manning and Cam Standish, who helped the Wildcats reach the district championship game and earn the team's first state playoff win in a run that reached the PIAA semifinals.

Big Spring's Laney Noreika earned second-team recognition, along with Eat Pennsboro's kristin Sconyers and Mechanicsburg's Sydney Aylward.

East Pennsboro's Alexa Johnson received a Class 2A honorable mention, as did Mechanicsburg's Gracyn Catalano and Natalie Wilson, and Northern's Ella Still and Lillian Finger.

Boiling Springs picked up Class A honors, as Reagan Eickhoff and Shae Bennett were named to the first team, and Genna Bush received third-team accolades. The Bubblers finished third in the district and advanced to the state quarterfinals.

