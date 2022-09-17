High School Field Hockey Notebook: Boiling Springs vanquishing opponents, Cumberland Valley soars to strong start

The Boiling Springs field hockey team is a brick wall.

Literally.

The Bubblers (5-0, 2-0 Mid-Penn Capital) extended their streak of shutouts to five games this week, blanking Northern 4-0 Monday followed by a 9-0 victory against Milton Hershey Wednesday. Across the five triumphs, Boiling Springs vanquished its opponents 43-0.

The Bubblers aren’t a one-dimensional team, either, as five players have scored at least five goals across the victories. Ohio State commit Reagan Eickhoff leads the attack with 11 scores while junior Alex Bandura has pocketed nine and senior Lexi Hanlin has buried eight. Genna Bush — who also paces the team with six assists — and Reese Hays bring up the caboose with five goals each.

Boiling Springs jumps back into league play Monday, hosting Middletown before visiting Big Spring Wednesday in Newville. The Bubblers complete their busy week with the Bubbler Hockey Tournament Saturday which includes Carlisle, East Pennsboro and Greencastle.

Eagles soar to strong start

Cumberland Valley has forged its own torrid start to the season in the Commonwealth, jetting to a 5-1 mark, including a 2-1 showing this week. The Eagles (3-1 Commonwealth) blitzed Central York on the road Monday 5-0, edged Central Dauphin 2-1 Tuesday and suffered their first loss of the season against Mifflin County Thursday in a 2-1 affair.

The Eagles share the wealth on offense with multiple players knocking home scores in each of their contests. Sophomore Hayven Mumma has burst onto the scene this fall, finding the cage once while distributing three assists in CV’s recent three-game tilt. Senior Caroline Prokop has also been a force of late, punching in three goals. Massachusetts pledge Jenna Herbster, who scored the game-winning goal against Central Dauphin, and senior Sammi Blocher have also been in the mix.

Senior Taylor Whitehead announced a verbal commitment to IUP Wednesday.

Congratulations to Taylor Whitehead on verbally committing to IUP Field Hockey to continue her athletic and academic career. Go Hawks! #talonsup pic.twitter.com/vt2XArM7KP — CV Field Hockey (@CVFH_Eagles) September 15, 2022

In the hunt

Several other Sentinel-area teams have charged to notable starts.

Northern is the leader of the pack, having roared to an 8-1 mark and is the frontrunner in the Colonial. Mechanicsburg is 4-2 and Red Land is 3-2 while navigating a grueling Keystone slate. Carlisle and Shippensburg have also manufactured their share of big wins with 3-3 and 5-5 starts.

Monday’s schedule

SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Red Land at Hershey, 4 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Susquehanna Township at Big Spring, 4:15 p.m.

Middletown at Boiling Springs, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s schedule

SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Colonial

West Perry at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.

Gettysburg at Northern, 5:30 p.m.