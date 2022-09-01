High School Field Hockey: Boiling Springs offense clicks on all cylinders, blanks Littlestown 11-0

The Boiling Springs field hockey team needed to replace one senior from last season, returning the other 10 players and several substitutes that saw considerable action. The Bubblers never missed a beat and rolled Littlestown 11-0 at Ecker Field Thursday night.

The Bubblers were led by four goals from Lexi Hanlin, a hat trick from Alex Bandura and two goals from Reagan Eickhoff. Eickhoff and Genna Bush each added two assists.

“We knew what we had (a lot) returning this year and knew we had the bullseye on our back,” Hanlin said. “We focused on the team building skills and our individual skills in the offseason, but we have been focused on one game at a time thus far."

The two teams battled back and forth in the early going as the Bolts got into the Bubbler end of the field and earned a penalty corner, but the Bubblers were able to clear without a shot.

At the three-minute mark, Eickhoff ripped a shot on goal that was tipped into the cage by Bandura. Hamlin scored on an assist from Reese Hays.

Shae Bennett added a third goal with no time on the clock on a penalty corner.

Bandura and Eickhoff, combined for two goals in the second quarter for a 5-0 Bubbler halftime lead.

“We have a goalie in Eva Hancock, who we believe in and trust and is always shouting instructions,“ Hanlin said. “Defensively, we have solid players back there, so we believe in them.”

Hanlin added two scores in the final quarter and the Bubblers also got tallies from Genna Bush and Bandura for the final score.

“We only lost one starter from last year and she was replaced by a kid who I put in every position last year,” Bubbler coach Kortney Showers said. “We have so much depth from last year and we have been working on high reps with the simple things, working on their angles. We have worked on the corner plays more than normal, and it appears to be working. I sometimes get tired of calling the plays, but the kids can be better at picking up those plays themselves. We did pull off some nice tip plays tonight.”

The Bubblers controlled the field and kept the ball in the offensive third throughout the final three quarters, forcing the Bolts on their heels and scrambling to get the ball out of the circle. When they couldn’t, the Bubblers were swarming to get shots or corners.