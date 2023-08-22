The 2022 high school field hockey season concluded with storybook endings, hauls of accolades and memories that will last a lifetime.

Local teams are looking to produce similar moments this year, as the 2023 season officially kicks off Friday. Below is a look at five Sentinel-area storylines to keep an eye on this fall.

Can history repeat itself?

The storybook ending to the 2022 season was Boiling Springs and Mechanicsburg raising the PIAA Class A and 2A titles, the first in the programs’ respective histories. The Bubblers defeated Wyoming Area 1-0 for the Class A crown behind Reagan Eickhoff’s goal with three minutes, two seconds left in regulation. Meanwhile, in the 2A bout, Gracyn Catalano buried the golden goal with 30 seconds remaining in overtime to sneak Mechanicsburg past Palmyra in a 1-0 decision.

Both teams have undergone reconstruction in the offseason due to graduation. Eight seniors departed the Bubbler program, and Bubbletown will be guided by first-year head coach Bayley Leonard this fall following Kortney Showers’ resignation in February. The Wildcats have the largest turnover of any local school, losing 12 seniors from last year’s team.

Changes in Carlisle

Carlisle was another program that witnessed a coaching change in the offseason after Lindsay Sensenig stepped down in November after four seasons at the helm. Jen Clements takes the reins of a Thundering Herd program that qualified for the District 3 tournament for the first time since 2010. But the berth comes at a cost with the Herd having to replace eight seniors, including four who occupied starting spots.

A new era at Camp Hill

Julie Colestock headed the Camp Hill program for 35 seasons — compiling a 119-99-10 record — before stepping down at the end of the 2022 campaign. Cindy Raney, a former head coach at Middletown, takes over this fall and inherits a Lion club that forged a 7-10-1 record a season ago. A crop of players return from last year’s team, and the Lions have a group of freshmen that could make an early impact.

Kleese coaching Patriots

Tabi Kleese rounds out the 2023 coaching carousel, sliding into the head position at Red Land. Kleese is the Patriots’ third different skipper over the last three years, following Danielle Baumgardner in 2021 and Heather Wolfe in 2022. Kleese is a mainstay in local circles, having previously led the East Pennsboro program as well as coaching with Central Penn on the club circuit.

Excitement in Elliottsburg

The talk of the offseason have been the changes surrounding Mid-Penn Conference programs, but for West Perry, this fall brings familiarity. The Mustangs charged to the District 3 Class A semifinals and the PIAA quarterfinals last season, and return all but one player — goalie Alexsa Frederick — from their 2022 team. Among the returning talent are senior Molly Zimmerman and junior Jordan Byers, both whom played in the USA Field Hockey Nexus Championships in July.

High School Field Hockey: 5 players to watch during the 2023 season Alex Bandura, sr., MF, Boiling Springs Bandura highlights a returning crop of talent that helped the Bubbler program strike its first District 3 and PIAA titles, and forge a 26-0 record a season ago. The Old Dominion commit posted 18 goals and 14 assists last fall and was Bubbletown’s jack-of-all-trades, making an impact defensively while serving as the main inserter on corners. Hayven Mumma, jr., F, Cumberland Valley Whether it was a timely goal or a key pass, Mumma authored her biggest sophomore-season moments in the high-pressure situations. The forward’s second waltz went to the tune of eight goals and eight assists, helping the Eagles map a path to the District 3 3A quarterfinals. Olivia Anderson, jr., F, Northern The points piled up for the Polar Bear forward in her first two years on the pitch. Anderson rocketed to an all-state sophomore season last fall, banking 26 goals and 24 assists while helping steer Northern to a share of the Mid-Penn Colonial crown and a PIAA quarterfinal appearance. Ashley Doyle, sr., MF, Red Land Doyle and the Patriots returned to the District 3 2A postseason last fall for the first time since 2019. The Virginia Commonwealth pledge will be the lead conductor in the quest for a repeat trip after flashing eight goals and adding two assists last season. The versatile senior also saw time at forward and defense as a junior. Jordan Byers, jr., MF, West Perry The saying goes, “Records are meant to be broken,” and that’s exactly what Byers did in her sophomore season. The midfielder set program single-season records in points (104) and goals (42), and tied the Mustang single-season assists mark (20). She didn’t stop there, directing West Perry to the District 3 Class A semifinals, the PIAA quarterfinals and to a share of the Colonial crown.