The first goals and saves of the 2023 high school field hockey season are right around the corner.

Ahead of the 2023 season, which officially begins Friday, here’s a look into each local team based on information provided by area coaches.

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

CARLISLE THUNDERING HERD

Coach: Jen Clements, 1st season

Classification: 3A

Last year’s record: 7-7-1

Postseason: Lost in district first round to Lower Dauphin

Key losses: Calyn Clements, Mollie Best, Mackenzie Mulholland, Sarah Waleski, Reagan Rose (due to injury).

Key returning players: Mo Gerber, jr.; Nora Richeson, jr.; Emma Shope, so.

Newcomers to watch: Emily Serafin, so.; Kendall Witman, so.; Delana Karhnak, fr.

Outlook: Coming off its first District 3 playoff appearance in 12 years, Carlisle returns to square one this fall after losing a large senior class. The Herd will also be under the direction of first-year head coach Jen Clements, who takes over the program after Lindsay Sensenig stepped down in November.

CEDAR CLIFF COLTS

Coach: Justin Weaver, 18th season

Classification: 3A

Last year’s record: 3-13-1

Postseason: None

Key losses: no information provided.

Key returning players: no information provided.

Newcomers to watch: no information provided.

Outlook: The Colts look to improve upon their 3-13-1 mark from last season.

CUMBERLAND VALLEY EAGLES

Coach: Ashley Hooper, 7th season

Classification: 3A

Last year’s record: 11-9

Postseason: Lost in district quarterfinals to Penn Manor

Key losses: Jenna Herbster, Taylor Whitehead, Grace Meinke, Sammi Bloucher.

Key returning players: Caylin Donlevy, sr., Morgan Smeltz, jr.; Hayven Mumma, jr.; Kaia Crossley, jr.; Courtney Lenderman, jr.; Katie Hume, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Alexis McKenzie, so.; Marissa Muza, fr.; Lexi Hunter, fr.

Outlook: The Eagles advanced to the district quarterfinals last season, a year after making their first finals appearance in program history. While CV loses a core of seniors, there’s loads of returning talent and a wave of newcomers that are ready to challenge the Commonwealth.

Mid-Penn Keystone

EAST PENNSBORO PANTHERS

Coach: Elizabeth Groff, 5th season

Classification: 1A

Last year’s record: 2-13

Postseason: Did not qualify.

Key losses: McKenzie Tallman.

Key returning players: Asia Daskalakis, sr.; Ella Letersky, sr.; Nariah Fry, sr.; Brinley Shepler, sr.; Gracie Hivner, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Rylee Maggio, jr.; Lauren Wentle, jr.; Emma Hornbaker, jr.; Abbie Heckman, jr.; Jaelynn Fry, so.; Jordynn Fry, fr.

Outlook: The Panthers numbers are low compared to their Keystone Division comrades. The upside? East Penn returns the majority of its starting lineup from last season.

MECHANICSBURG WILDCATS

Coach: Tonya Brown, 5th season

Classification: 2A

Last year’s record: 21-4-1

Postseason: Won PIAA championship, defeating Palmyra in the final.

Key losses: Cam Standish, Sydney Aylward, Gracyn Catalano, Lexy Brady, Anne Manning, Casey Tyrrell, Emma Fissel, Natalie Wilson, Lauren Mark.

Key returning players: Alana Shimp, sr.; Kate Engle, jr.

Newcomers: None.

Outlook: There isn’t another local team more affected by graduation than the Wildcats. Mechanicsburg graduated 12 seniors from its 2022 PIAA title-winning team, including 10 starters, meaning a group of underclassmen will immediately be thrown into the Keystone Division fire.

RED LAND PATRIOTS

Coach: Tabi Kleese, 1st season

Classification: 2A

Record: 10-8-1

Postseason: Lost in district first round to Northern

Key losses: Aubrey Clark, Ashton Kolmansberger, Grace Wagner, Olivia Glinski, Lauren Tobin.

Key returning players: Ashley Doyle, sr.; Josie Ickes, sr.; Emma Harris, sr.; Jordan Kauffman, sr.; Chelsea Carpenter, sr.; Emma Livingston, jr.; Vivian Boler, so.

Newcomers to watch: Izzy Hockenberry, fr.; Sophia Langan, fr.

Outlook: The Patriots should be in the mix for another district playoff berth. Red Land loses a steady group of seniors but also returns a bulk of talent from last year’s rotation.

Mid-Penn Capital

BIG SPRING BULLDOGS

Coach: Carly Zinn, 2nd season

Classification: 1A

Last year’s record: 2-13-1

Postseason: None

Key losses: Rylee Garman, Faith Warner.

Key returning players: Amber Cribbs, sr; Olivia Ocker, sr.; Sarah Lynn, sr.; Maria Tandle, so.; Malia Ocker, so.

Newcomers to watch: Kenzie Mussleman, fr.; Krissy Kise, fr.

Outlook: Last season was a rebuilding year for the Bulldogs. Entering year two under Carly Zinn, Big Spring should take a step forward with a core of players back on the pitch.

BOILING SPRINGS BULLDOGS

Coach: Bayley Leonard, 1st season

Classification: 1A

Last year’s record: 26-0

Postseason: Won PIAA title, Wyoming Area in the championship game

Key losses: Reagan Eickhoff, Shae Bennett, Lexi Hanlin, Genna Bush, Zoe Collins, Eva Hancock.

Key returning players: Alex Bandura, sr.; Tess Naylor, sr.; Reese Hays, sr.; Kylie Rife, sr.; Haley Lenker, sr.; Kate Yenser, jr.; Lexi Boyle, so.

Newcomers: Kendall Garman, sr.; Molly Kimmel, jr.; Katie Pabis, jr.; Kate Hovis, so.; Molly Sowers, so.; Anna Lucido, fr.

Outlook: Boiling Springs takes on a new look this fall, losing eight seniors from last year’s run to District 3 and PIAA gold. Bayley Leonard also takes the reins this season, replacing former head coach Kortney Showers, and will look to the next wave of seniors to steer Bubbletown into battle.

CAMP HILL LIONS

Coach: Cindy Raney, 1st season

Classification: 1A

Last year’s record: 7-10-1

Postseason: None

Key losses: None

Key returning players: Alyssa Taylor-Ford, sr.; Haley Boyarski, sr.; Olivia Maser, sr.; Haley Kessel, jr.; Carys Yale, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Olivia Hess, fr.; Piper Reibsane, fr.

Outlook: Former skipper Julie Colestock retired at the end of last season after 35 years at the helm of the Lion program. Cindy Raney steps in this fall and inherits a Camp Hill club that brings back a wealth of talent and has a promising group of freshmen.

Mid-Penn Colonial

NORTHERN POLAR BEARS

Coach: Amelia Martire, 3rd season

Classification: 2A

Record: 20-4-1

Postseason: Lost in PIAA quarterfinals to Gwynedd Mercy

Key losses: Lillian Fringer, Gwen Baublitz

Key returning players: Gianna Caperelli, sr.; Olivia Anderson, jr.; Maura “MJ” Simpson, so.

Newcomers to watch: Keairah Dykes, so.; Courtney Heltzel, fr.

Outlook: The Polar Bears’ run to the 2022 state quarterfinals could be a preview of what’s to come this fall. With the majority of its roster returning, Northern has high aspirations for the season.

SHIPPENSBURG GREYHOUNDS

Coach: Angela Hostetter, 8th season

Classification: 2A

Last year’s record: 10-8

Postseason: None

Key losses: Eily Houser.

Key returning players: Riley Mullen, sr.; Olivia Lebitz, sr.; Morgan Caldwell, sr.; Kylee Boardman, jr.; Claire Johnson, jr.; Addison Brown, jr., Anna Connor, jr.; MaKenzie Parson, jr.; Lyndsey Gustafson, so.

Newcomers to watch: None.

Outlook: The Greyhounds have been a win or two away from reaching the district postseason the last two years. Head coach Angie Hostetter thinks this could be the year Shippensburg clears the hurdle with much of its starting lineup back.

WEST PERRY MUSTANGS

Coach: Wendy Byers

Classification: 1A

Last year’s record: 18-6

Postseason: Lost in PIAA quarterfinals to Wyoming Area

Key losses: Alexsa Frederick

Key returning players: Molly Zimmerman, sr.; Julie Loy, sr.; Carla Campbell, sr.; Lauren Foster, sr.; Jordan Byers, jr.; Autumn Albright, jr.; Addison Brandt, jr.; Shay Dyer, jr.

Newcomers to watch: Madison Bell, fr.; Zoe Steppe, fr.

Outlook: The Mustangs are another team with a bulk of returning talent. Having only to replace its goalie, West Perry has the pieces for another deep run after advancing to the district semifinals and PIAA quarterfinals last fall.

