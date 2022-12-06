High School Field Hockey: 14 local athletes receive 2022 PFHCA all-state recognition

Fourteen local field hockey players have earned 2022 Pennsylvania Field Hockey Coaches Association all-state recognition.

Mechanicsburg received the most recognition of the local contingent with six awardees in Class 2A, including Sydney Aylward, Gracyn Catalano, Cam Standish, Casey Tyrell, Anne Manning and Natalie Wilson. Northern’s Evelyn Morris, Lillian Fringer, Olivia Anderson and Maura Simpson were also tabbed with 2A honors. From Boiling Springs, Reagan Eickhoff, Shae Bennett and Genna Bush were recognized with Class A honors, and Carlisle’s Calyn Clements pulled in a 3A nod.

Among the Wildcats’ six awardees, Aylward, Catalano, Standish and Tyrell were First Team nods while Manning and Wilson collected Second Team laurels. Mechanicsburg captured its first-ever PIAA title this season and finished with a 21-4-1 record, the highest win total in a single season for the ‘Cats.

Morris and Fringer were also First Team honorees in the 2A classification while Anderson and Simpson made the Second Team list. The Polar Bears advanced to the PIAA quarterfinals this fall after corralling a share of the Colonial Division and finished their 2022 campaign at 19-4-1.

Eickhoff, Bennett and Bush all made First Team for the Bubblers in Class A. Boiling Springs ascended to its first state title this fall and completed a perfect 26-0 season, the only program in the state to go undefeated. Carlisle’s Clements was an Honorable Mention in 3A and helped Carlisle reach the District 3 playoffs for the first time since 2010 and forge a 9-9-1 record.

Seven Sentinel-area teams were also recognized with Team GPA awards. Those schools included Big Spring, Boiling Springs, Carlisle, Cumberland Valley, Mechanicsburg, Northern and Shippensburg.