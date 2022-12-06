High School Field Hockey: 14 local athletes receive 2022 PFHCA all-state recognition

Sentinel Staff
Fourteen local field hockey players have earned 2022 Pennsylvania Field Hockey Coaches Association all-state recognition.
Mechanicsburg received the most recognition of the local contingent with six awardees in Class 2A, including Sydney Aylward, Gracyn Catalano, Cam Standish, Casey Tyrell, Anne Manning and Natalie Wilson. Northern’s Evelyn Morris, Lillian Fringer, Olivia Anderson and Maura Simpson were also tabbed with 2A honors. From Boiling Springs, Reagan Eickhoff, Shae Bennett and Genna Bush were recognized with Class A honors, and Carlisle’s Calyn Clements pulled in a 3A nod.
Among the Wildcats’ six awardees, Aylward, Catalano, Standish and Tyrell were First Team nods while Manning and Wilson collected Second Team laurels. Mechanicsburg captured its first-ever PIAA title this season and finished with a 21-4-1 record, the highest win total in a single season for the ‘Cats.
Morris and Fringer were also First Team honorees in the 2A classification while Anderson and Simpson made the Second Team list. The Polar Bears advanced to the PIAA quarterfinals this fall after corralling a share of the Colonial Division and finished their 2022 campaign at 19-4-1.
Eickhoff, Bennett and Bush all made First Team for the Bubblers in Class A. Boiling Springs ascended to its first state title this fall and completed a perfect 26-0 season, the only program in the state to go undefeated. Carlisle’s Clements was an Honorable Mention in 3A and helped Carlisle reach the District 3 playoffs for the first time since 2010 and forge a 9-9-1 record.
Seven Sentinel-area teams were also recognized with Team GPA awards. Those schools included Big Spring, Boiling Springs, Carlisle, Cumberland Valley, Mechanicsburg, Northern and Shippensburg.
Photos: Mechanicsburg takes down Palmyra for 1st PIAA field hockey title
Mechanicsburg defeats Palmyra 1-0 in overtime during their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg defeats Palmyra 1-0 in overtime during their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg defeats Palmyra 1-0 in overtime during their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg defeats Palmyra 1-0 in overtime during their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg defeats Palmyra 1-0 in overtime during their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg defeats Palmyra 1-0 in overtime during their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg defeats Palmyra 1-0 in overtime during their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg defeats Palmyra 1-0 in overtime during their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg defeats Palmyra 1-0 in overtime during their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Mechanicsburg's student fan section celebrates after defeating Palmyra 1-0 in overtime during their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg defeats Palmyra 1-0 in overtime during their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg defeats Palmyra 1-0 in overtime during their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Gracyn Catalano, front, hits the game winning goal in overtime during their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship against Palmyra on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Gracyn Catalano, left, hits the game winning goal in overtime during their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship against Palmyra on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Gracyn Catalano, center, reacts after scoring the game winning goal in overtime during their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship against Palmyra on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Alana Shimp, center, passes the ball down the field during the fourth quarter in their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship against Palmyra on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Anne Manning, front, drives the ball down the field during the fourth quarter in their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship against Palmyra on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Anne Manning, left, gets tripped by Palmyra's Olivia Kirkpatrick, right, during the third quarter in their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Cam Standish attempts a penalty shot but has her shot blocked by Palmyra's goalie Haleigh Lambert during the third quarter in their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Lauren Mark, center, gets pinched along the sidelines by Palmyra's Jovie Weaver, back, and Liv Gain, front, during the third quarter in their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Anne Manning, left, applies pressure to Palmyra's Addie Sholly, right, during the third quarter in their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Photos: Boiling Springs celebrates state field hockey championship
Boiling Springs celebrates after defeating Wyoming Area 1-0 in the 2022 PIAA Class A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs celebrates after defeating Wyoming Area 1-0 in the 2022 PIAA Class A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs celebrates after defeating Wyoming Area 1-0 in the 2022 PIAA Class A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs celebrates after defeating Wyoming Area 1-0 in the 2022 PIAA Class A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs celebrates after defeating Wyoming Area 1-0 in the 2022 PIAA Class A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs celebrates after defeating Wyoming Area 1-0 in the 2022 PIAA Class A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs celebrates after defeating Wyoming Area 1-0 in the 2022 PIAA Class A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs celebrates after Reagan Eickhoff, center, scores a goal late in the fourth quarter in the 2022 PIAA Class A championship against Wyoming Area on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs celebrates after Reagan Eickhoff, left, scores a goal late in the fourth quarter in the 2022 PIAA Class A championship against Wyoming Area on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Genna Bush, center, winds up and attempts a shot at the net but has her shot blocked during the third quarter in the 2022 PIAA Class A championship against Wyoming Area on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Genna Bush, right, dribbles around Wyoming Area's Addyson Dragwa during the third quarter in the 2022 PIAA Class A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' goalie Eva Hancock dives on top of the ball during the third quarter in the 2022 PIAA Class A championship against Wyoming Area on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Alex Bandura, front, drives the ball down the field during the third quarter in the 2022 PIAA Class A championship against Wyoming Area on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Lexi Hanlin, left, applies pressure to Wyoming Area's Juliana Gonzales during the third quarter in the 2022 PIAA Class A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!