Gwynedd Mercy denies Northern field hockey in PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal

MILLERSVILLE — Down 2-0 and with only one quarter left, the Northern York field hockey squad had to start pressing for its playoff life like it hadn't in the first 45 minutes. The Polar Bears' frenzied play generated two penalty corners and five shots on goal, but on each one, Gwynedd Mercy Academy goalkeeper Lilly Sweeney stood tall, denying the chance.

Keeping the Polar Bears off the board at that moment was a difference maker, as the Monarchs advanced to the PIAA Class 2A semi-finals with a 3-0 victory on Comet Field at Penn Manor High School.

"It's so important because a one-goal lead is similar to a tied game, honestly," Sweeney said of the Northern attack. "It's just the mental headspace of everyone staying calm, not getting crazy when they started pressing hard on us. We did a great job of everyone relaxing and taking some breaths before defensive corners to save any goal."

Gwynedd Mercy (18-4-1), last year's runner-up, struggled to sustain chances against a Northern squad that focused on denying prime scoring opportunities after the Monarchs crushed Benjamin Rush 17-0 in their first-round match. Much of that credit goes to an outstanding game in goal from senior keeper Gwen Baubltiz who turned away seven shots for the Polar Bears.

"She's a leader," Northern head coach Amelia Martire said. "Gwen had a fantastic game today. The score could have been worse, but she had some really great saves. We also had some defensive saves today. They're all sophomores back there, so they're young, and this is the first time they've played together."

Both sides remained deadlocked until Sydney Mondato cleaned up a loose ball in front of the Polars Bears' goal with 2:01 left in the half. The Monarchs added another midway through the third quarter, as Rory Saxon intercepted a restart deep in their offensive end and fed Audrey Beck for the score.

"We were struggling with our kids sending it up, but the offense wasn't always getting to the ball," Martire said. "We talked about cutting back to the ball, so the kids had someone to get it to. Their defense was really strong, and their goalie was really tough."

The last gasp of life for Northern (19-4-1) came with one minute left in the game. The Polar Bears were awarded a penalty stroke after the ball struck a Monarchs' defender behind the goalie. But Lilly Fringer's attempt from the line went low and left into the blocker of Sweeney, who anticipated the location.

"If you were here, it was competitive," Martire said. "I would not say this was a one-sided game at all, so I'm proud of all of them."

Gwynedd Mercy, which added a third goal with 3:05 left, accumulated nine corners, with at least two in each period, while Northern countered with six.

"We lost a ton of girls last year, so we had big shoes to fill," Martire said. "The seniors did a great job stepping into those roles and leading this team. Coming into the season, people didn't know what to expect. They thought it would be a rebuilding year, and no one really had us on the radar."