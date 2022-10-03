Gracyn Catalano delivers golden goal; Mechanicsburg field hockey edges Red Land 2-1

Mechanicsburg’s Gracyn Catalano has been working on dribbling to her right when she finds herself in one-on-one situations with the goalkeeper.

The Wildcat field hockey senior has been in the heart-racing situation several times this season, but instead of going to her strong side, she shifted to her left and attempted a reverse shot. Monday night, nearly nine minutes into overtime against Red Land at West Shore Stadium, Catalano broke her old habit.

In a seven-on-seven golden-goal situation, Cam Standish delivered an in-stride pass to Catalano as she raced toward the cage. Gathering the pass, Catalano dribbled around a sliding Josie Ickes in goal and powered her shot between the bars to lift Mechanicsburg to a 2-1 overtime victory in Mid-Penn Keystone Division action.

“I think in overtime, we were just dominating,” Standish said. “We are controlling the ball, passing around, and then I think there was a foul on them. So, we started fast and we're up numbers, and we're smart about what we did. I passed it off to G, and she finished.”

“Always love to thank Cam for those passes,” Catalano said.

Long stretches of offensive lulls preceded the Wildcats’ golden goal. Mechanicsburg (9-2-1, 5-2-1 Keystone) mustered three corners and two shots on goal in regulation after struggling to find open passing lanes.

Trailing 1-0 after the first quarter, the Wildcat attack changed the energy late in the second. Standish possessed the ball into the top of the shooting circle and whistled a shot at goal. Ickes absorbed the shot with a leg pad, but the ball escaped her reach and Alana Shimp punched in the equalizer with 4:40 left in the first half.

“They were definitely double teaming the ball a lot more and forcing us to make quicker decisions,” Mechanicsburg head coach Tonya Brown said of the Red Land defense. “We needed to open it up and use the width of the field and the depth of the field, and we couldn't find those seams because they were so collapsed and high pressed on us. But we did a couple times and those couple times paid off.”

Mechanicsburg countered with fervent defense of its own, clamping down on the Patriot attack and limiting Red Land (6-6, 2-6) to five corners and four shots in regulation.

But the Patriots capitalized on their first shot on goal. Chelsea Carpenter shuffled the corner insert midway through the first quarter and received the ball back down in the low post. With the ball gliding to her left side, Carpenter contorted her body and flicked in the acrobatic goal at the 7:04 mark.

Two Red Land goals were waived off in the second half due to violations.

“That's a great field hockey team and well coached,” Red Land head coach Heather Wolfe said of Mechanicsburg. “It's got some incredible players on it and to come out and be able to put them into overtime and fight long enough and long and hard. Hats off to our kids who keep fighting and put the ball in the net.”

Mechanicsburg improved to 7-0-1 over its last eight games, including a tie with Palmyra Tuesday. The wins include triumphs over Lower Dauphin, Great Valley and Hershey.

The Wildcats didn’t execute from start to finish Monday but bore down when it mattered most.

“Some of it I feel like is just the fact that they've played together for so long, that they read each other so well,” Brown said. “It's nothing to do with exactly what we're doing in practice.

“It’s chemistry.”