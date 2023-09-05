In the early stages of her varsity field hockey career, Cumberland Valley freshman Lexi Hunter has shown she isn’t easily intimidated.

It’s a rare quality in a first-year player, as sometimes the moment can be too big and the tactics of the opposition can become overwhelming. But for Hunter, two games into her prep career, the instinct comes natural.

In fact, Hunter is often the intimidator. And in Tuesday’s Mid-Penn Commonwealth clash against Carlisle, the Thundering Herd got an early taste of her intensity, as Hunter set the tone with a pair of first-period goals, the first of her career, in a 5-1 CV win at Chapman Field.

“I just knew the intensity had to get picked up right away,” Hunter said. “So when Marissa (Muza) took it down, I knew I just had to tip it in.”

The tip-in was at the six minute, 48-second mark of the first quarter with the Eagles (2-0, 2-0 Commonwealth) and Herd clustered in the shooting circle. Muza, a fellow freshman, had cut in front of the cage among a host of defenders but was unable find a crack in the Carlisle wall. Noticing the line of defense, she slipped a pass to Hunter, who pocketed the goal with a flick.

Hunter struck again less than three minutes later, receiving a feed from Caylin Donlevy to provide the Eagles a 2-0 lead.

“They are very, very talented,” CV head coach Ashley Hooper said of her freshmen. “But what's more important to me is that they’re upbeat players, and they're very humble. They are always asking what they can work on, what they can do for the team. It's super rare to find a player who's super talented and has such a great attitude and is very humble, and all of our freshmen have just really stepped up and brought a lot of intensity.”

The intensity showed, as CV prevented Carlisle (2-1, 1-1) from taking a shot on goal in the first half while allowing only one corner. At the other end, the Eagle attack produced six shots and nine corner opportunities before the halftime buzzer and finished with 19 and 16 total.

“Our passing looked great,” Hooper said. “We spent a lot of time at practice yesterday working on passing because it’s a slower turf. So it was nice to see some of the give-and-go passing come together.”

After a scoreless second quarter, Donlevy reignited the Eagles with a low-post goal 39 seconds into the second half. Morgan Smeltz buried the fourth score off a rebounded shot in the fourth, and after peppering Carlisle goalie Andee Boyce with rounds of shots, Muza broke through for the fifth goal with 4:17 remaining in regulation.

Each scoring sequence featured passes between upper and underclassmen.

“We're doing pretty well, and our team bonding is pretty great,” Hunter said. “It’s like we have no negative areas. We’re all a great team and bring up the intensity.”

Despite CV’s success, Boyce held her own between the bars, stopping 14 shots. Carlisle’s goal came on a breakaway in the third quarter, with freshman Cameron Shull sliding a shot past the outstretched leg of Katie Hume.

The Eagles are inspired by the early-season results but feel there’s more potential on the horizon.

“This group, we have a lot of talent,” Hooper said. “Yes, we have a lot of key returning players, but as you saw, we also have a lot of young starters. … It's always an adjustment when you're first starting out on varsity. So all of them being young, assuming we can just pull it together every day, we’ll be fine.”

Photos: Cumberland Valley field hockey defeats Carlisle in Mid-Penn Commonwealth clash