Fourth time's the charm: Mechanicsburg defeats Palmyra 1-0 in overtime for 1st PIAA field hockey title

Mechanicsburg’s Casey Tyrell didn’t have time to think when she sent a forward pass to Gracyn Catalano with time winding down in overtime of Saturday's PIAA Class 2A championship game.

“I don't even know. I just sent it like a Hail Mary,” Tyrell said. “I was just praying that it would get through the defense and that Gracyn would be able to put it in the cage.”

It was a situation Tyrell hadn’t often faced in her high school field hockey career as a defender. The Wildcats and Palmyra were scoreless through nine minutes and 20 seconds of overtime in the state title tilt when Tyrell got her stick on the ball just past midfield.

Everything happened in the blink of an eye. Catalano obliged Tyrell’s pass and rocketed the golden goal into the back of the cage with 30 seconds left, launching Mechanicsburg to a 1-0 overtime victory against its Mid-Penn Keystone rival at Chapman Field.

The Wildcats’ state title is their first in program and school history. Mechanicsburg hadn’t appeared in a bracketed state final across any sport until Saturday.

“Truthfully, what was going through my mind is, “Please don't mess this up,”’ Catalano said of her golden-goal moment. “(Tyrell) put in all that work to get the ball up the field, and she was the defender, but she was the one that made the run through. I was just like, ‘please don't mess this up.’”

And Catalano didn’t. Throughout the season, the Mechanicsburg coaching staff worked with the Lock Haven pledge on kicking her habit of dribbling to the left in one-on-one situations against the goalie.

Catalano didn’t hesitate shifting to her right — her strong side — and buried the goal with ease.

“I think a big factor was losing in the district final last year and getting second, because we were coming into this big game and we did not want to get second,” Catalano said of the Wildcats’ fight. “And we knew that in this game, it would be a full out dogfight until the very end. Because Palmyra is such a good program and this was our fourth time this year (playing them), and they beat us twice and we tied them the once.”

Matching one another’s intensity and collapsing on each other’s strengths, the Wildcats (21-4-1) and Cougars failed to gain an advantage in regulation. Neither Mechanicsburg nor Palmyra managed a shot on goal in the first half.

The corners piled up for the Cougars (22-3-2), including four straight to close out the first half, but the Wildcat defense erased each threat.

“I just went with the old saying, ‘It's hard to beat a team three times,”’ Mechanicsburg head coach Tonya Brown said. “We talked about that a lot this week and talked about representing the front of our jersey. (Palmyra’s) Olivia Kirkpatrick is awesome and controlled the middle of the field, and I felt in the second half, when we finally started cutting in front of her, it was a much different game. That's what we needed to do.”

The Cougars remained relentless, though. Palmyra drew another trio of corners with four minutes left in the game. The last attempt, a shot on goal, was stuffed by goalkeeper Lexi Brady.

Mechanicsburg had nearly broken the scoreless tie in the third quarter when Cam Standish was awarded a penalty stroke. Standish’s shot to her left was blocked by netminder Haleigh Lambert. Sydney Aylward nearly put Mechanicsburg ahead with 10:40 left, but her shot clanged off the right post and skidded away.

“We just were really working on focusing,” Tyrell said. “We went over their corner plays so many times yesterday at practice. We probably practiced corners for 30-45 minutes and went over there plays and we just made sure we had them locked down.”

In overtime, the Palmyra corners continued. The Cougars nearly pushed the golden goal across in the opening minutes, with a shot sliding wide left of the frame. Tyrell made the other key stop for the Wildcats, collecting a defensive save.

Through all the pressure, the Wildcats didn’t buckle.

And then Catalano delivered the knockout punch.

“I'm taking with me, just that there's 12 seniors that have worked really, really hard since third and fourth grade,” Brown said. “It'll be a special group that will go down to my grave to be honest with you. I will never forget any one of them.”

“Just to end it with that big of a bang, is kind of what we all wanted,” Catalano said. “We knew what it feels like to get second, but we really never knew what it felt like to get first. We knew what it felt like to win all the big games, but this is the biggest game of the year. And this group of girls is just my favorite group of girls ever. I don't think anyone will ever match that.”