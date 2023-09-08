The second full week of the 2023 high school field hockey season has included milestone moments, rematches and extensions to fast starts.

Below are some of the highlights.

A career day for Red Land’s Ickes

Despite a 7-2 setback to Lower Dauphin Wednesday, Red Land goalie Josie Ickes recorded her 200th career save and set a single-game career high with 20 stops.

Ickes picked up where she left off from Red Land’s season-opening 4-1 win against Red Lion. The senior netminder stopped nine shots in the triumph that saw three different Red Land players score. Maddy Eisner paced the Patriots with two goals while Chelsea Carpenter and Emma Harris contributed one each. Emma Livingston also recorded two assists.

In Wednesday’s loss to the Falcons, Livingston and Carpenter pocketed the Pats’ second-half goals, breaking a four-year goalless drought against the Falcons, while Lower Dauphin was led by Lily Rost’s hat trick.

A state title rematch

The last time Mechanicsburg and Palmyra faced off, the Wildcats raised their first PIAA Class 2A title in program history. But following their last meeting 10 months ago, the Cougars got the better of their Mid-Penn Keystone foe Wednesday in a 2-1 victory.

Palmyra’s Keely Bowers set the tone with a first-quarter goal, receiving an assist from Jovie Weaver on a corner set. Mechanicsburg held Palmyra scoreless in the second, but Morgan Lantz broke through for the Cougars second score in the third on a lifted pass from Bowers. Mechanicsburg eventually responded with six minutes remaining in regulation, as Kayla Weldon buried a Libby Olivetti assist.

The Cougars tallied 10 corners to the Wildcats’ three. In the cage, Mechanicsburg’s Joy Lippert made six saves.

Dating back to the start of the 2022 season, Palmyra has defeated Mechanicsburg three times, tied once and lost once.

A positive start for Big Spring

Big Spring matched its 2022 season win total (two) Wednesday when it blanked Milton Hershey 3-0. The Bulldogs had beaten Chambersburg 3-1 in their season opener.

Leading the pack Wednesday was Kenzie Musselman, who scored two goals. Maria Tandle was responsible for the third.

Big Spring’s 2-0 start is its first in at least three years.

Mustangs maintain momentum

West Perry moved to 5-0 with 9-0 and 5-0 shutouts over Gettysburg and Northern Tuesday and Thursday. The victories slid the Mustangs into first place in the Colonial Division.

Each game saw a different player shine in the spotlight, as Shay Dyer earned a hat trick in Tuesday’s triumph against the Warriors while Lauren Foster repeated the performance Thursday versus the Polar Bears. Junior Jordan Byers — who recently broke the program’s points record — and Molly Zimmerman made up the Mustangs supporting cast with three goals each across the two games.

In the two contests, West Perry outshot its opponents 27-4. On the season, the Mustangs have outscored the competition 34-2.

Wednesday's results

Mid-Penn Keystone

Palmyra 2, Mechanicsburg 1

Lower Dauphin 7, Red Land 2

Hershey 7, East Pennsboro 0

Mid-Penn Capital

Big Spring 3, Milton Hershey 0

Thursday's results

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at Chambersburg, ppd. —> 9/11 (4 p.m.)

State College at Cedar Cliff, ppd. —> TBD

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg 6, Waynesboro 0

West Perry 5, Northern 0

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill at Boiling Springs, ppd. -> TBD

