League play has swung into high gear as the midpoint of the 2023 high school field hockey season approaches, the time of the year when teams can find their stride and turn the corner toward the postseason.

Here are some recent Sentinel-area highlights.

The 100 club

Boiling Springs’ Alex Bandura and West Perry’s Molly Zimmerman reached 100 career points this week. Bandura, a senior commit to Old Dominion, eclipsed the century mark in a 12-0 shutout of Milton Hershey Wednesday while Zimmerman, also a senior, notched her 100th point in a 10-0 blanking of Waynesboro Thursday.

Bandura’s 100th point came on an assist in the third quarter, part of a two-goal, three-assist performance. Six Bubblers, including Bandura, recorded a goal in the victory. Reese Hays led the team with four, Katie Pabis netted a hat trick, and Haley Lenker, Kate Hovis and Kate Yenser added a score each.

Boiling Springs (3-1, 1-0 Mid-Penn Capital) stomped to a 7-0 lead through one before adding a goal in the second and pair each in the third and fourth quarters. The Bubblers took 27 shots on goal, 15 of which were stopped by Spartan goalie Mya Lewis.

In Waynesboro, Zimmerman buried two goals and logged an assist to reach the 100-point milestone. Jordan Byers and Julie Loy each registered hat tricks to pace the Mustangs while Shay Dyer and Bristol Shaeffer scored a goal each. West Perry (7-0, 5-0 Colonial) put the contest out of reach after the first quarter, leading 4-0, before tacking on three goals in the second.

The 10-0 win was the Mustangs’ fourth shutout in seven games. In that stretch, they’ve outscored their opponents 34-0.

Polar Bears’ push

Since suffering a 5-0 setback to West Perry Sep. 7, Northern has put its foot on the proverbial pedal. The Polar Bears are 3-0 since the loss, defeating Boiling Springs 4-1 Monday before back-to-back 11-0 wins over Waynesboro and Central Dauphin East Tuesday and Wednesday.

Maura Simpson provided the offensive engine Tuesday and Wednesday with a hat trick in both games. Sophia Bushey scored three goals across the two-game stretch while Keairah Dykes, Addison Fringer, Gianna Caperelli and Hanna Thomas netted two apiece.

Northern (8-1, 3-1 Colonial) has outscored the competition 56-7 in its eight victories.

CV commands the Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley (5-1, 5-1) is perched atop the Commonwealth Division standings after dispatching Mifflin County 7-0 Thursday. The Eagles' other key wins this week came against Central Dauphin (5-2) and Chambersburg (7-0).

Freshmen Marissa Muza and Lexi Hunter propelled the Eagles to victory Thursday, as Muza popped for a hat trick and Hunter pumped in two goals to go along with three assists. Hayven Mumma, who pledged to Indiana University of Pennsylvania Monday, buried one score alongside Krissy Kise.

CV has allowed three goals in league play while pouncing for 26.

Wednesday’s results

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg 3, Red Land 0

Palmyra 6, East Pennsboro 0

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern 11, CD East 0

Mid-Penn Capital

Middletown 2, Camp Hill 1

Boiling Springs 12, Milton Hershey 0

Nonleague

Cedar Cliff 3, Shippensburg 1

Thursday’s results

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Central Dauphin 2, Carlisle 0

Cumberland Valley 7, Mifflin County 0

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg 3, Gettysburg 1

West Perry 10, Waynesboro 0

Friday’s results

Nonleague

Red Land 5, Spring Grove 1

Saturday’s schedule

Nonleague

Annville-Cleona at East Pennsboro, 10 a.m.

Big Spring at Carlisle, 3 p.m.

Photos: Mechanicsburg field hockey blanks Red Land in Keystone clash