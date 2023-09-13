From weekend milestones to college commitments, the local high school field hockey scene created a mass of headlines over the last few days.

Let’s look at some of the highlights.

Soaring to the next level

Cumberland Valley juniors Katie Hume and Hayven Mumma declared their college commitments Friday and Monday. Hume, the Eagles’ goalie, made her verbal pledge to Louisville. Mumma, a forward, found her college home at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Following their commitments, the pair helped the Eagles soar to a pair of victories Monday and Tuesday, blanking Chambersburg 7-0 and defeating Central Dauphin 5-2. CV had several players score on multiple occasions across the two affairs, including Mari Bruscino, who netted a hat trick against the Trojans. Meanwhile Mumma, Lexi Hunter, Marissa Muza and Caylin Donlevy pocketed a pair each, and Morgan Smeltz chipped in a tally.

Hume, who didn’t see much action on the defensive end, logged one save in each contest. Grace Erhard also gathered three saves in limited time at Chambersburg.

Shires saves No. 500

In a 7-0 setback to Red Land Saturday, Cedar Cliff senior netminder Kelsey Shires earned her 500th career save. Shires stopped 10 shots en route to reaching the milestone.

While it was a career day for Shires, Red Land pounced for seven goals on 17 shots. Seven Patriots found the back of the cage, including Peyton Baumbauch, Ashley Doyle, Emma Livingston, Lauren Radic, Chelsea Carpenter, Maddy Eisner and Kiera Gibson. Between the pipes, Patriot goalie Josie Ickes gathered four saves and Baumbauch paced Red Land with two assists.

The West Shore sister schools advanced to additional wins Monday and Tuesday with Red Land edging East Pennsboro 3-2 and Cedar Cliff outlasting Mifflin County 2-1.

The Patriots rallied against the Panthers Monday, as Doyle and Livingston popped for a pair of fourth-quarter goals after East Penn led 2-1. Baumbauch pumped in the first Red Land score in the first quarter, but had the momentum erased with back-to-back goals from East Penn's Ella Letersky. Doyle reignited the Patriots, scoring with 5:18 left in regulation before Livingston knocked in the game-winner as time expired.

In its win over the Huskies Tuesday, Cedar Cliff’s Jordyn Noll and Lola Williams accounted for the two Colt scores. Noll set the pace in the first quarter while Williams netted her haymaker in the second. Aliana Tarnoci was credited with assists on both goals, and Shires made 11 stops in the cage.

Then there was one

West Perry (6-0) remains the last-standing undefeated team in the Sentinel area after Mustangs pounded Greencastle 10-1 Monday. The game was called after two quarters due to a power outage at halftime.

Jordan Byers paved the way with a hat trick while Lauren Foster and Lauren Fite each buried two goals. Other scorers included Molly Zimmerman, Madison Bell and Addison Brandt. The Mustangs assisted on seven of their 10 goals, with Byers, Zimmerman and Brandt recording two helpers apiece.

West Perry has vanquished the opposition 44-3 across its six games.

Monday’s results

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley 7, Chambersburg 0

Mid-Penn Keystone

Lower Dauphin 3, Mechanicsburg 1

Red Land 3, East Pennsboro 2

Mid-Penn Colonial

West Perry 10, Greencastle 1

Mid-Penn Capital

Middletown 2, Big Spring 1

Bishop McDevitt 7, Camp Hill 0

Nonleague

Northern 4, Boiling Springs 1

Tuesday’s results

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cedar Cliff 2, Mifflin County 1

Cumberland Valley 5, Central Dauphin 2

Carlisle at State College, 6:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern 11, Waynesboro 0

Wednesday’s schedule

COLLEGIATE

Juniata at Dickinson, 4 p.m.

Shippensburg at Mansfield, 4 p.m.

Ursinus at Messiah, 7 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg at Red Land, 7:30 p.m.

Palmyra at East Pennsboro, 7:45 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

CD East at Northern, 4 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Middletown at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.

Milton Hershey at Boiling Springs, 7:30 p.m.

