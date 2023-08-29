The Northern field hockey team was the first of the local contingent to collect a win during the 2023 season, and the Polar Bears kept the ball rolling Monday and Tuesday with back-to-back victories against Elco and Bermudian Springs.

After shutting out Conestoga Valley 5-0 in Friday’s season opener, Northern (3-0) faced its first test of the fall Monday against the Raiders. The Polar Bears outlasted Elco 3-2 behind the stickwork of MJ Simpson (two goals) and Keairah Dykes (two assists). Olivia Anderson scored the eventual game-deciding goal while Addison Fringer added a defensive save.

Momentum from the statement win carried into Tuesday when Northern blasted Bermudian Springs 11-1. Simpson and Dykes remained the Polar Bears prominent scorers with three goals apiece while Anderson tacked on one and tallied a pair of assists. Other goal scorers included Fringer, Gianna Caperelli, Hanna Thomas and Ava Hondorf.

Camp Hill claws past Cedar Cliff

The Cindy Raney era kicked into gear Monday when Camp Hill gave its new head coach her first win with a 3-1 triumph against Cedar Cliff.

Liv Hess paced the Camp Hill attack with two goals, including a score in the final four minutes of regulation. Adding to the offensive production was Maura Newman, who buried a goal off an Alina Baetz assist. Jordan Noll scored Cedar Cliff’s lone goal.

Freshman goalie Piper Reibsane dominated in her Camp Hill debut, stopping 23 shots. In the opposing cage, Kelsey Shires gathered two saves for the Colts. The win is believed to be the Lions’ first against the Colts in program history.

Staying on top

Reigning state champions Boiling Springs (Class A) and Mechanicsburg (Class 2A) authored wins in their season openers. The Bubblers edged Gettysburg 2-1 Monday while the Wildcats blanked Central York 2-0 Tuesday.

Alex Bandura was at the forefront of the Boiling Springs attack, kickstarting both scoring sequences with a pair of helpers. Kate Pabis tallied the first Bubbler goal in the second quarter while Kate Hovis followed in the fourth. Kate Yanity was also steady in goal, stonewalling four Warrior shots.

Meanwhile, Avery Rutter and Mary Olivetti each contributed one goal in Mechanicsburg’s victory Tuesday. Rutter scored on breakaway opportunity in the first quarter, knocking in her shot from the top of the shooting circle. Olivetti’s goal was the first of her career, as she received an assist from Alana Shimp in the fourth quarter on a corner.

Greyhounds rally against Panthers

Down 2-0 through 10 minutes, 10 seconds in the third quarter, Shippensburg scored three unanswered goals to stun East Pennsboro 3-2 Monday.

Kylee Boardman supplied the first two Greyhound goals, scoring the first on a penalty stroke, and Sydnee Hottle secured the triumph, netting the go-ahead score with 7:53 remaining in regulation. Olivia Lebitz assisted on Hottle’s goal, and Leira Bell set up Boardman's second tally with 1:01 left in the third.

Jordynn Fry delivered both Panther goals, finding the back of the net in the first and third quarters.

Clements collects win No. 1

Jen Clements is 1-for-1 as Carlisle's head coach after the Thundering Herd shut out South Western 2-0 Tuesday at home.

Delana Karhnak set the Herd on the right path with a first-quarter goal off an assist from Ava Nealy. Nealy later pocketed a goal of her own, striking pay dirt in the fourth.

Photos: Carlisle field hockey blanks South Western in season opener