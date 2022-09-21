 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Field Hockey Notebook: Shake-up in the Keystone; Boiling Springs extends shutout streak

  • Updated
Mechanicsburg Palmyra Field Hockey 9.JPG

Mechanicsburg's Alana Shimp finds an open lane to run between Palmyra's Keely Bowers, left, and Morgan Lantz during the second quarter of a Mid-Penn Keystone field hockey game in Palmyra.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

To no surprise, there’s been more craziness in the Keystone.

The premier Mid-Penn field hockey division got some more shake-up Wednesday evening, as Mechanicsburg outlasted Hershey on the road 2-1. The Trojans were riding a two-game winning streak, having recently upset nationally ranked Lower Dauphin 3-2 last week.

Gracyn Catalano was the spark plug for the Wildcat attack, burying both Mechanicsburg (6-2, 3-2 Keystone) scores. The Lock Haven commit sent her first shot into the cage off a corner with 31 seconds remaining in the first quarter. She wasted no time in converting her second, scoring two minutes into the second quarter. Anne Manning recorded the assist on Catalano’s first goal.

Hershey (6-2, 3-2) formulated a response at the 7:15 mark in the second quarter on a Grace Allery goal but the ’Cats hung on for the tightly contested victory. Mechanicsburg goalkeeper Lexi Brady collected four saves in the triumph.

Mechanicsburg field hockey rebounds with 2-0 shutout of Red Land

Bubblers stay hot

“On fire” would be an accurate description of Boiling Springs’ season so far, as the Bubblers extended their undefeated campaign and shutout streak Wednesday with an 8-0 blanking of Big Spring in Newville.

Across their seven victories, the Bubblers (7-0, 4-0 Capital) have outscored their opponents 64-0. Wednesday’s triumph was also the fourth time Boiling Springs prevented shot on goal in its last five contests.

Spearheading Wednesday’s win was a pair of two-goal performances from Kate Yenser and Reagan Eickhoff. Lexi Hanlin, Lexi Boyle, Reese Hays and Genna Bush each logged a goal as well. Bush recorded the Bubblers’ lone assist.

Boiling Springs field hockey pulls away early, hands Northern first loss in 4-0 decision

Patriots put up fight with Palmyra

In another neck-and-neck Keystone matchup, Red Land found itself on the losing end of a 3-1 decision to Palmyra.

The Cougars (7-0-1, 4-0-1) were paced by two goals from Alicia Battistelli while Olivia Kirkpatrick contributed a tally to the cause. Ashley Doyle banked the Patriots’ (3-4, 1-4) score off an assist from Lauren Tobin.

Red Land netminder Josie Ickes, despite being bombarded with shots, gathered 17 saves.

Mid-Penn field hockey standings through games played Sept. 16

Wednesday’s scores

COLLEGIATE

Messiah 6, Hood 1

SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Keystone

Mechanicsburg 2, Hershey 1

Lower Dauphin 7, East Pennsboro 0

Palmyra 3, Red Land 1

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs 8, Big Spring 0

Thursday’s schedule

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Carlisle at Chambersburg, 5:30 p.m.

State College at Cumberland Valley, 6 p.m.

Cedar Cliff at Central Dauphin, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

CD East at Shippensburg, 4 p.m.

Greencastle-Antrim at Northern, 5:30 p.m.

Nonleague

New Oxford at Red Land, 7 p.m.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

