Field hockey is family: Angie, Laney and Maylei Noreika cherish time together on Big Spring sidelines

Every day before field hockey practice, almost without fail, Maylei Noreika would text her mom, Big Spring head coach Angie Noreika.

“Are we running today?”

And jokingly, older sister Laney would respond, “Why are you worried about it? We’re just at practice.”

“I thought knowing the daily running was important, so I could plan my meals out of when I could eat so I didn’t puke during the running,” Maylei said with a laugh, on a phone call with her sister and mom last Wednesday.

For Angie, little memories like that are what she’ll miss most.

“I’ll always remember Maylei’s daily text to me or Laney, asking either of us what the running was going to be for that day,” Angie said, “knowing that I wasn’t going to tell her.”

For the last two years, the Noreikas shared Big Spring field hockey together. Angie’s held the reins to the program for eight seasons as head coach while Laney, a senior, played under her mom four years and Maylei, a sophomore, for two.

The passion for field hockey runs in the Noreika bloodline, as Angie enjoyed a collegiate career at Ball State University. Laney picked up the stick in fourth grade while her mom, at the time, coached the Shippensburg High School team. Maylei acquired the bug to play in seventh grade after watching her big sister play, but didn’t get serious about the sport until her freshman season at Big Spring, she said.

On Oct. 19, when the final horn sounded on the Bulldogs’ regular-season finale against Greencastle-Antrim, Angie, Laney and Maylei embraced one another. They capped their 2021 campaign — and final game together — with a 2-1 win over the Blue Devils.

“It was definitely emotional,” Laney said. “I was pretty much tearing up before I even got off the field after the game.”

“I was definitely the most emotional because I still have two more years,” Maylei added. “I cried more than Laney.”

What struck home the most was the connection the Noreikas built in their two seasons together, specifically the sisterly bond Laney and Maylei created.

As Angie would say, prior to Big Spring field hockey, “it wasn’t always roses” between Laney and Maylei.

“We did not get along when I was in middle school and she was in high school,” Maylei said, “and I guess playing the same sport in the same season helped us find common interests with each other.”

Through field hockey, Laney and Maylei’s relationship blossomed, and the connection carried over to their play on the field as well, they said. The two forwards frequently found each other streaking down the length of the field, connecting on passes, which in some instances, led to goals.

Big Spring prides itself on being a team-centric squad, but the oneness Laney and Maylei displayed across their 31 games together accented much of the Bulldogs success. Competing side-by-side also helped the sisters hold each other accountable, they said.

In a sense, they shared the same brainwave. Little to no communication was needed on the field.

“It’s just nice to know that she’s there for me whenever I make a mistake,” Laney said. “She can always pick me up, and then I do the same for her.”

“It’s almost like telepathy,” Maylei said in agreement.

Plus, they shared a common trait when they stepped on the field together: tripping over opposing goalies and defenders. It’s another memory they cherished from the last two years.

“Maylei and I,” Laney said, trying to hold back some laughs, “we tend to fall a lot on the field. I don’t know if that’s just because we’re bigger than mostly everybody else, or we’re just extra clumsy. It’s always funny to go back and watch us get taken out by the goalie or just trip running up the field.”

The possibility of a District 3 Class 2A playoff berth also sparked an added bulk of emotion to the ending of the Oct. 19 game. Big Spring completed its season riding a five-game win streak, finishing with an 11-7 record. But playing a large clip of games against Class A teams in the Mid-Penn Capital Division over the course of the season hampered the team’s chances of earning a bid due to the factors that go into the District 3 power rankings.

The Bulldogs didn’t garner a postseason nod, sitting on the outer window when the power rankings were finalized Oct. 21. However, Laney set the Big Spring scoring record with 152 career points in three years on the pitch. She missed her sophomore season due to an ACL tear.

Prior to last year’s pandemic-shortened season, the Bulldogs earned a spot in the district 2A playoff bracket for three straight years. While their time on the pitch has come to a close, Laney and Maylei have one more season together ahead of them — on the basketball court this winter.

“A lot of people don’t know we only had a 14-girl roster,” Angie said, “so we played a lot of games where we would only have one sub because we would have injuries. So, this was a really special year, and I don’t think we realized how great we did until it was over.”

Everything came full circle in that Oct. 19 game down in Greencastle. It was the sisters, who for a chunk of time didn’t see eye-to-eye, using that sisterly bond to help secure the victory for the Bulldogs. Maylei dribbled down the field on a breakaway, was stuffed by the goalie but was awarded a penalty stroke.

Who pocketed the stroke? Laney.

For Angie, who witnessed her daughters’ relationship flower from the sidelines of the Big Spring turf field, it’s those intangibles she can look back on from the last two years and smile.

She’s bound to receive that “Are we running today?” text from Maylei come next fall, but it’ll come without the joking comment from older sister Laney saying, “Why are you worried about it? We’re just at practice.”

It’s the little memories like that she’ll miss the most.

“For me,” Angie said, “I feel like years and years ago, I couldn’t wait for the moment that they played together. And then they did, and it was over. So, I feel like it just went by way too fast. It’s like we didn’t really get to take it all in because it was like the time was here, and then it was over.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

