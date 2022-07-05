Field Hockey: 6 local athletes selected for 2022 AAU Junior Olympic Games

Six Sentinel-area players have been selected to represent USA Field Hockey in the 2022 AAU Junior Olympic Games scheduled from Aug. 1-4 at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Among the local selections, announced in a Tuesday press release, four players from Northern and two players from Cumberland Valley were awarded nods. Olivia Anderson, Kendall Longenberger, Evelyn Morris and Maura Simpson will represent the Polar Bears while Katherine Hume and Marissa Muza will represent the Eagles.

“The Amateur Athletic Union’s premier multi-sport event, the AAU Junior Olympic Games, brings together more than 14,000 athletes to compete in 20 sports,” the release reads. “In the sport of field hockey, USA Field Hockey selects approximately 108 athletes to participate in the annual event. The event provides U-14 and U-16 athletes with the opportunity to experience an Olympic-like multi-sport competition while enjoying the camaraderie and inspiration from other top athletes in other featured sports.”

The selections come after evaluation at the 2022 Nexus Championship. Mechanicsburg’s Cam Standish helped Barcelona claim gold in the U-19 age division Thursday.

