Speed is going to be the proverbial bread and butter for Mechanicsburg field hockey this fall.

After graduating 12 seniors from their 2022 PIAA Class 2A title-winning team, many whom featured a skillset rooted in stickwork and field vision, the Wildcats are forming a new identity, one that’s built on quickness and agility.

Red Land got its first preview of the new-look Wildcats Wednesday in a Mid-Penn Keystone matchup at West Shore Stadium. Mechanicsburg showcased its ability to the flip the field in the blink of an eye, and turned the transition into goals on its way to blanking the Patriots 3-0. Speed also played its part on the defensive end, with the Wildcats (3-3, 1-2 Keystone) limiting Red Land to one shot on goal and one corner.

“We saw (Red Land) was going to try to slow down the game, and we know we can't do that,” said Mechanicsburg head coach Tonya Brown. “So we kind of tried to push a little bit on the pedal on free hits, on long balls, on anything that we could to get speed or get the ball, and then let Alana (Shimp) just go.”

Shimp was the orchestrator of Mechanicsburg’s up-tempo attack. Leading the Wildcats’ line of forwards, the senior clogged the midfield and deflected Red Land (3-2, 1-2) passes. The defensive mindset shifted to offensive opportunities, especially in the second quarter when the ‘Cats posted their first goal.

Shimp intercepted a Patriot pass and dashed down the right baseline. Sweeping toward the cage in a fish-hook like shape, Shimp delivered a cross to Avery Rutter, who obliged the feed and squeezed her shot between the legs of Red Land goalie Josie Ickes with 10 minutes left in the half.

“The baseline is something I usually default to and that I like to do,” Shimp said. “And if we have it open, obviously we're going to take it. So that was a good run. And it’s always good to have Avery Rutter there at stroke ready.”

Mechanicsburg continued to push the pace out of intermission and used its speed to charge down the field in the early minutes of the third quarter. The ‘Cats were awarded a corner, and on the insert, freshman Mary Olivetti grazed the initial shot off the right leg pad of Ickes. Shimp corralled the rebounded save and spiraled her shot off a Red Land stick before it curled into the cage.

Liberty Olivetti completed the scoring with a fourth-quarter penalty stroke, ripping her shot into the lower-left half of the frame.

“I think once we started playing more offensively rather than defensively, and pushing everyone up,” Shimp said, “we started to really work our offense and started getting those free balls for everyone.

The Patriots, attempting to halt the Wildcat attack and flip the possession advantage, had officials’ calls turn in Mechanicsburg’s favor. Still, the Patriots authored a defensive display of their own with Ickes gathering six saves, and players like Ashley Doyle and Jordan Kauffman thwarting Wildcat possessions on block tackles as they neared the shooting circle.

For Mechanicsburg, Kate Engle pirated Red Land crosses and free balls, seldom allowing the Patriots to advance beyond the 20 yard line.

“One of my personal philosophies is every player is a defender first,” Brown said. “So the first line of offense is our first line of defense. We preach about that all the time, about how defense wins games. They saw that last year, so they know how important it is. And Kate Engle has just taken over where Casey (Tyrrell) left off, directing traffic. She's helping those young ones learn, which is great.”

The education of younger players is another piece to Mechanicsburg’s new identity. But as the season progresses, and the new wave of ‘Cats become more comfortable in their roles, the identity shines brighter.

“I think, honestly, every new game is a breakthrough for us,” Shimp said. “Each game we just keep improving, keep doing something new and discovering more about each other's play, which is great for us.”

