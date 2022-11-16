Eickhoff's golden goal sends Boiling Springs field hockey past Central Columbia to 1st PIAA title game

BERNVILLE — Head coach Kortney Showers sat down with her Boiling Springs field hockey captains — Reagan Eickhoff, Shae Bennett and Genna Bush — a quarter of the way through the regular season.

“I was like, ‘I know it sounds kind of crazy to say, but you guys know you have a really good shot at a district title and a state title?’” Showers said. “I know it's hard to verbalize that, to say it's a possible goal, but at that point, we had been undefeated for the first five, six games. But they weren't just undefeated. They were crushing it in games.”

That conversation months back became a reality. Reagan Eickhoff made sure of it Wednesday night at Tulpehocken High School.

Just 30 seconds into overtime against Central Columbia in a PIAA Class A semifinal, Boiling Springs midfielder Zoe Collins sent the ball into opposing territory and placed a pass into the shooting circle. Eickhoff, having had a shot stymied during regulation, rolled a backhanded shot past goalkeeper Izzy Snyder and between the bars for the golden goal, lifting Boiling Springs to a 1-0 overtime victory on a blustery night in Berks County.

Eickhoff’s heroics send the Bubblers to their first state championship game in program history. They’ll draw Wyoming Area at 11 a.m. Saturday at Cumberland Valley’s Chapman Field. The Warriors eked out a 3-2 triumph against Oley Valley in Wednesday’s other semifinal, scoring on a penalty stroke with no time left in regulation.

“That’s our strong suit,” Eickhoff said of seven-on-seven opportunities. “I was just saying it’s because we have so much endurance that I know we're all out there. We have such a strong-knit team that we're doing it for each other all the time. We just put the pedal to the ground and go.”

Boiling Springs (25-0) is the last-standing undefeated team in Pennsylvania. The other unbeaten semifinalist, Emmaus, suffered its first loss with a 2-1 setback to Wilson in Class 3A Wednesday.

“From preseason till now, we said we have 190 days till the state final," Eickhoff said, "and I think some of us were a little bit like, ‘Oh, state finals,’ because there's great teams that are in our conference — Oley Valley and other teams. … But all of the cards are falling into our hands right now, like we are meant to be the champions at the end of the day.”

Before the Bubblers could dream of playing in the state championship, they had to escape a hard-nosed Central Columbia. The Bluejays (19-5) hounded the Boiling Springs attack, crowding each player with two or three defenders every time the ball touched a Bubbler stick.

Boiling Springs countered by making short and precise passes and keyed on valuing each possession. The Bubblers were able to draw six corners and tally two shots at goal prior to halftime. The Bluejays cleared any chance of a tap-in.

“We were getting the shots off, but then weren't in the right position for the rebound,” Showers said. “So, I think we were just more frantic in the circle and then definitely the crowding. It was just finding the balance of dribbling and using each other.”

Eickhoff nearly blasted the Bubblers into the scoring column at the midpoint of the third. On the other end, Collins and the Bubbler back line provided a strong defense, forbidding Central Columbia to register a shot through the first 45 minutes of play.

The Bluejays broke through in the final minute of the fourth quarter. Central Columbia rattled off three straight corners, all for naught. Boiling Springs goalie Eva Hancock collected both of her saves in that stretch.

Boiling Springs drew another corner — the final of 10 — as the regulation horn sounded.

"It was just unlucky touches in the circle," Eickhoff said. "But we kept it together.”

Then she delivered the final blow.

“It's gonna hit me probably, maybe Saturday,” Showers said of the Bubblers’ historic run. “I don't know. I can't even explain it. It's that gut feeling of knowing they could do it.”