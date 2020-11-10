District 3 Playoffs: Boys soccer final between Cumberland Valley, Manheim Township postponed due to COVID-19, weather

Cumberland Valley's trip to Manheim Township for the District 3 Class 4A boys soccer championship will have to wait a few days.

The title game, one of seven district championships in soccer and girls volleyball involving Cumberland Valley teams Tuesday, is delayed until Thursday due to a COVID-19 issue at Manheim Township.

The game was supposed to be delayed one day per District 3 policy, but because of likely inclement weather Wednesday, it will be held a day later. The game will still be at Manheim Township High School and is scheduled to start at 5:30.

The PIAA soccer championships begin Saturday with the quarterfinals, leaving no more time for the game to be played. Only the winner of the game will qualify for states this year in the smaller playoff field implemented by the PIAA due to the pandemic.

A tweet from District 3 Tuesday morning was later deleted acknowledging the news, but MT athletic director Jason Strunk confirmed the news to PennLive.

Also on Tuesday afternoon, District 3 announced all three of Wednesday's field hockey championships were postponed to Thursday due to the potential for bad weather.