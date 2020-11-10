District 3 Playoffs: Boys soccer final between Cumberland Valley, Manheim Township postponed due to COVID-19, weather

Cumberland Valley's trip to Manheim Township for the District 3 Class 4A boys soccer championship will have to wait a few days.
The title game, one of seven district championships in soccer and girls volleyball involving Cumberland Valley teams Tuesday, is delayed until Thursday due to a COVID-19 issue at Manheim Township.
The game was supposed to be delayed one day per District 3 policy, but because of likely inclement weather Wednesday, it will be held a day later. The game will still be at Manheim Township High School and is scheduled to start at 5:30.
The PIAA soccer championships begin Saturday with the quarterfinals, leaving no more time for the game to be played. Only the winner of the game will qualify for states this year in the smaller playoff field implemented by the PIAA due to the pandemic.
A tweet from District 3 Tuesday morning was later deleted acknowledging the news, but MT athletic director Jason Strunk confirmed the news to PennLive.
District 3 Boys Soccer: Sam, Philip Lundblad strikes propel No. 4 Cumberland Valley past Northeastern, into semis
Also on Tuesday afternoon, District 3 announced all three of Wednesday's field hockey championships were postponed to Thursday due to the potential for bad weather.
Tuesday's news is the latest instance of a team being forced to alter a scheduled game or drop out of the district playoffs altogether during the pandemic.
On Monday, Warwick was forced to forfeit its Class 5A football championship game set for Friday against Governor Mifflin due to COVID-19, giving the Mustangs the district title and a berth in states.
Prior to that, Harrisburg's football team forfeited its playoff opener hours after the district brackets were released. Boiling Springs field hockey dropped out of districts a week prior to their start due to the coronavirus.
This is the second time in a week a CV team has been impacted, through no fault of its own. The girls volleyball team advanced past Palmyra in the 4A quarters after the Cougars were forced to forfeit as well.
District 3 Football: Harrisburg in, then out; Mechanicsburg, Boiling Springs highlight local playoff contingent
HS Field Hockey: Boiling Springs to miss District 3 playoffs; South Middleton School District confirms 2 student cases
