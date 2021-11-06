District 3 Field Hockey: Twin Valley tops Mechanicsburg for Class 2A title

HARRISBURG — The message Mechanicsburg head coach Tonya Brown gave her team in the postgame huddle after a 3-0 loss to Twin Valley in Saturday’s District 3 Class 2A field hockey final was, “Keep your heads high.”

Paired against a No. 2-ranked Twin Valley team built with speed and size at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field, Mechanicsburg endured 60 minutes of the Raiders’ physicality. The Wildcats generated their share of runs, but Twin Valley’s ability to defend Mechanicsburg’s prolific passing while chipping away with attempts on goal sealed Mechanicsburg’s fate.

Behind the stickwork of Twin Valley’s Emma Winther and Natali Foster, and a trio of goals, the Raiders blanked the No. 4-seeded Wildcats.

Mechanicsburg’s season continues Tuesday in the first round of the state tournament. The ‘Cats will square off against the third-place team from District 1.

“We’re really proud of where we've come,” Brown said.

After a scoreless first quarter, which saw neither side gain an advantage, Twin Valley (22-2) broke through in the second behind its relentless attack. On a corner, the Raiders collected some back-and-forth passing before Foster whipped a pass Winther’s way. Taking advantage of the hole in the Mechanicsburg defense, Winther whistled her shot into the cage for the 1-0 edge.

Taking the one-goal lead into the break, the Raiders didn’t strike again until the 2:51 mark in quarter three. Using her vision again, Foster dished a pass to Makayla Carahaly, who rocketed her shot, which tapped a Wildcat stick and carried its own momentum into the cage for the second score.

Twin Valley added its third goal in the fourth quarter at 8:45. Winther’s shot attempt rattled the top pipe of the cage and bounced back into play. Laura Sosko gathered control and promptly slipped it past goalkeeper Emily Kraber.

The Raiders controlled much of the possession time, which translated to 12 corners. Mechanicsburg finished with five. The Wildcats also tallied four shots on goal, and Kraber netted four saves.

“I give credit to Twin Valley,” Brown said, “they were cutting down those passing lanes, and it wasn't as easy as we've had. So, we had the opportunities, we just couldn't get them to go, and our corners were not point-blank on. We usually score in the open field, and we didn't really do that.”

Cam Standish and Anne Manning dribbled into space on a few occasions, but the Raiders' back line was waiting when they came in reach of the shooting circle or went stride-for-stride with the Wildcat juniors. Both teams also hugged the right side of the field for the majority of the contest.

“Today, they cut off some of those passes, which made it more difficult,” Brown said, “but we still got them to Anne and we still got them to Cam, we just didn't convert.”

The Wildcats now turn their attention to the state tournament. They’ll enter the 2A contingent with an added spark of motivation. Saturday’s district final loss wasn’t the outcome they aimed for, but the Wildcats came a long way since their first day of practice in August, Brown said.

It was also the team's first-ever district-final appearance.

“If you asked me on August 16 if I would be standing here, I'd sign me up. I'd be here,” Brown said. “I’d do the ride all over again. It was fun, and I think the girls learned a lot, and we worked really hard.

“I'm proud of them.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

