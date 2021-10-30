District 3 Field Hockey: Northern rolls to quarterfinal win with 5-0 blanking of Fleetwood

Northern’s Abigail Simpson likes to, what she calls, “Pick up the trash.”

With a background in ice hockey, Simpson’s experienced in capitalizing on rebounded goalie saves, and in Saturday’s District 3 Class 2A quarterfinal game at John H. Frederick Field at Memorial Park in Mechanicsburg, she put that experience to the test, notching a pair of goals to help rocket the Polar Bears to a 5-0 shutout win over No. 6-ranked Fleetwood.

The victory not only stamped the No. 3-seeded Polar Bears a ticket to the district semifinals but it also punched them an automatic bid to the PIAA 2A State Championships that are set to begin Nov. 9.

Northern last qualified for states in 2019, where it made a run all the way to the state 2A quarterfinal round.

“I love to just go in the front … and get the quick tips, and I don't really care how pretty it is,” Simpson said with a laugh. “I just want to put it in. So, I'm all about scoring.”

With Simpson’s two goals, at the beginning and end of the fourth quarter, the Polar Bears also played their speed the entirety of the game, seldom letting the Tigers cross midfield and rarely allowing them to enter the shooting circle.

Defense was a Northern trademark over the course of the regular season and has since transitioned to postseason play. The ‘Bears outscored their opposition 109-8 in their 18-game regular-season slate.

Fleetwood tallied just three shots on goal and three corners in Saturday’s bout.

“I don't think our defense gets near enough credit,” Simpson said. “Gianna Caperelli’s a beast, Kayla Sloan’s a beast, Rebekah Wiley's a beast and Gwen Baubltiz is the best. But we know what we have to do, and they come up big when we need them to, and that's all you can ask for, really. I think we all kind of double back and try to help out, but even without us, they’re so good.”

Aside from its impressive defensive performance, the Northern offense also wreaked havoc on the visiting Tigers, applying an unrelenting attack that forced Fleetwood to man defensive duties most of the game.

The Polar Bears brewed its attack early with Olivia Caperelli firing the first goal of the game off a perfectly placed Lillian Fringer pass at the 11:19 mark in quarter one. What followed was a series prime scoring opportunities but the majority of the shots either veered just wide of the cage, rattled the pipes or were swiped by Fleetwood goalkeeper Elizabeth Miller.

Miller collected 13 saves across Northern’s 18 shots on goal.

“I think we definitely had the ball in their defensive end most of the time,” Northern head coach Amelia Martire said. “I think they had a really great goalie because we were pounding her and she was saving a lot of them. I think their goalie was very talented. But once we get one or two, they start flowing, and then we start getting more and more.”

After Caperelli’s first-frame score, Northern found the cage once again with Brynn Crouse capitalizing on a penalty stroke with four minutes left in the second. The Polar Bears were held scoreless in the third quarter but sprung for a collective hat trick in the fourth thanks to Simpson’s duet of scores, with an Evelyn Morris goal sandwiched in between.

Morris’ score came amid a crowd of defenders in the shooting circle. With the ball dancing in the circle, Morris spun, gathered control and pocketed the shot.

“I do think that we played a really strong game today and that we kind of had control over the game the whole time,” Martire said.

With a trip to the district semifinals Wednesday, where the Polar Bears will travel to No. 2 Twin Valley, who defeated No. 7 Garden Spot Saturday, Northern aims to coast off the momentum it’s built through its two-game district tilt.

Martire said after Wednesday’s first-round 3-2 overtime triumph against East Pennsboro, and now the 5-0 blanking of Fleetwood, it’s provided the ‘Bears with a sense of confidence.

They’re eager for Wednesday’s battle.

“We’re so hype,” Simpson said. “We’re so ready for it, and we want it really, really badly, especially with having seven seniors. So, this is our last ride, and we're not going to be happy unless we're winning the whole way through.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

