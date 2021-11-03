District 3 Field Hockey: Mechanicsburg upsets Palmyra 3-1, heads to first district championship in program history

PALMYRA — The Mechanicsburg field hockey team has ice in its veins.

It wasn’t due to the sharp, frigid, upper-30s temperatures that encompassed Palmyra’s OAL Complex Wednesday night.

It was because the Wildcats (15-5) marched into Cougar territory, fended off an early Palmyra (16-3-1) push, capitalized on the limited number of shots they had on goal and keyed on defensive stops to stymie their opponent.

In other words, No. 4 Mechanicsburg checked off every box in all-around team effort to dispatch its Mid-Penn Keystone Division foe and No. 1-seeded Palmyra 3-1 in the District 3 Class 2A semifinals, saving them a seat at the 2A championship table for the first time in program history.

The win pits the Wildcats against No. 2 Twin Valley in the championship bout at 3 p.m. Saturday at Landis Field. Twin Valley ousted No. 3 Northern 5-1 earlier in the evening.

“It’s really hard to describe in words,” Mechanicsburg head coach Tonya Brown said, “peaking at the right time with the right chemistry, paying attention to detail and the last two days with our game plan, putting into action for 14 to 17 year olds, it’s a lot to ask. And they didn’t miss anything that was on my paper.”

While Palmyra held the possession advantage across the 60 minutes of play, it was the Wildcats who made the most of their opportunities and lifted the collective lid late in the first quarter. After a bulk of runs from the Cougars, Mechanicburg’s Cam Standish slipped through the Cougar defense and fired a perfectly placed lead pass to a streaking Gracyn Catalano.

Gathering the ball, Catalano didn’t think twice and delivered the shot, placing it right in the heart of the cage for the 1-0 edge, which lifted the shared weight off Mechanicsburg’s shoulders.

“I just kind of hit it and hoped on that one,” Catalano said of her goal. “I knew that Cam was gonna pass it to me, so I was like, ‘I gotta get to this and turn a shot,’ and, luckily, it went in the back of the cage.”

The Wildcats didn’t ease off the pedal in the second, attuning on crisp passes and team communication to drive the length of the field. Entering the shooting circle, Catalano fed Lauren Mark a pass in front of the cage.

Mark promptly pocketed her shot in the lower-left portion of the frame at the 13-minute mark to dilate the Mechanicsburg lead to two.

What followed was a series of Cougar surges down the field, the Wildcats countering with suffocating double teams. Palmyra couldn’t muster a shot at the net until Casey Tyrell hit the deck on a goal-saving defensive stop with three minutes left in the half.

“That defense, in general, they communicate really well,” Brown said. “And that’s the key, and in practice, they’re not afraid to call each other out and hold each other accountable for how their body is going to be positioned, who’s going to get the ball at certain areas and who’s going to be right behind them to double.”

The third quarter resulted in a scoreless outcome as both teams bartered offensive swings, the Cougars maintaining the possession advantage. Palmyra eventually snapped its scoreless skid in the first ticks of the fourth on a corner. After a handful of passes, Anna Miller poked her shot past Emily Kraber off a Maddie Hudson assist.

Ridding of any late Palmyra heroics, Anne Manning took matters into her own hands with 5:09 left in the contest as she danced her way through traffic and out-stepped a Palmyra defender on her way to the cage on a breakaway. Not needing much behind the ball, Manning flicked the rock in for the top-shelf score to ultimately seal the Cougars fate.

Palmyra downed Mechanicsburg twice during the regular season with 6-1 and 1-0 decisions. The prior experience against the Cougars helped the Wildcats prepare.

“Honestly, we’re a completely different defense from the first time, the second time we played them,” Mechanicsburg back Rachel Buono said. “The second time, it wasn’t our best game. But this time we practiced and made sure we were always communicating, who’s going up, who’s dropping back, to mark people, because we know they’re really good at tipping — just always being there to back each other up and even draw back if we need to.”

Whether it was the ice in their veins, or the determination, mettle and cohesion displayed throughout their district playoff tilt, the Wildcats are headed to their first championship game.

This was the year they knew they could reach feat.

“We knew that this was going to be our year to go far in districts,” Catalano said, “and now that we’re here, we’re executing and it’s going our way.”

“I can’t stop smiling,” Buono said, “like, I’m shaking with excitement because it’s just so surreal. I don’t feel like it’s actually just happened. It’s just crazy to me.”

