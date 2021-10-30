District 3 Field Hockey: Mechanicsburg routs Susquehannock 5-0, advances to semifinals, clinches program's first state berth

Playing in the Mid-Penn Keystone Division consistently provides its different level of challenges.

But with those challenges, creates team chemistry and the unwavering drive to compete and fight to the bitter end of every 60-minute competition.

It’s a patent the Mechanicsburg field hockey team’s adapted this season and has integrated into its District 3 Class 2A postseason tilt.

It’s a team trademark the No. 4-seeded Wildcats used to produce its second consecutive playoff shutout Saturday against No. 5 Susquehannock at John H. Frederick Field in the district 2A quarterfinals, en route to a 5-0 win and clinch themselves their first PIAA State Championship bid in program history.

The victory also pairs them against Keystone foe and No. 1-ranked Palmyra Wednesday, who topped Hershey 5-0 Saturday, in the district semifinals.

Three second-quarter goals lifted the lid to the Mechanicsburg offensive outburst.

“It means a lot to me being an alumni player here,” Mechanicsburg head coach Tonya Brown said of her team’s state berth, “and all the girls I've coached through the years, that they worked just as hard, but they didn't get there. So, these kids, I've been talking to them about the importance of we're playing for the front of our uniform and all the players that went before us and all the players that are coming behind us because the little ones are watching us. The middle schoolers and the little girls that are in our elementary league are all watching us.”

“So, you know, it's not about our team right now that's on the field. It's about our community, our student section, our players that have gone before and behind us and all the coaches in between because these girls have had a ton of coaches that helped get them here.”

Facing an athletic and speed-savvy Warriors team Saturday, Mechanicsburg made sure to control the pace of the game and force Susquehannock to slow down to their rhythm, rarely permitting the Warriors to stretch the length of the field.

But in the case they did, the back brick-wall trio of Rachel Buono, Casey Tyrrell and Emma Fissel thwarted just about every take at goal. Susquehannock tallied a lone shot on goal.

Susquehannock’s Lilly Wojik presented the one-two punch of quickness and controlled stickwork, attempting to force multiple runs on the Wildcat defense. Wojik threatened on a pair of instances but nothing came to fruition.

“We are just very comfortable with each other,” Buono said of her back crew. “We trust each other, we believe in each other, that we can get there and that we will always be backed up by the other player. So, it's always just about trust and knowing that your teammates are always gonna back you up.”

On the offensive side, paved by crisp passes, the Wildcats shoved its attack down the Warriors’ throats, computing 10 shots on goal and nine corners. It wasn’t always a fast-paced attack, either. If Mechanicsburg didn’t see an open passing lane or a direct shot at goal, they didn’t press, implementing a safety net of backward passes in order to regroup and stabilize its offensive sequence time and time again.

"It helps that we've played together for most of our lives and we've grown up in the same club, and obviously, living in Mechanicsburg," Wildcats' Anne Manning said. "So, we've known each other for a really long time and that just helps build a relationship on the field and off the field and allows us to click."

Off a Cam Standish assist on a corner, Alana Shimp opened the ‘Cats’ scoring straight out of the gate. Registering what appeared to be a shot attempt, Standish whistled a pass to Shimp down in front of the net, who promptly punched it in.

Holding the 1-0 edge into the second quarter, Mechanicsburg’s collective hat trick began with Anne Manning going top shelf on a penalty stroke. On the second score, Manning rattled the top bar, with the ball shooting back into play. Gracyn Catalano gathered the rock and poked it in for the 3-0 lead.

Standish completed the second-frame trifecta on a time-expiring corner, delivering a screaming shot to take the 4-0 advantage into the break. Manning shimmied her way to pay dirt, navigating through a herd of defenders at 8:54 in the fourth quarter to cap the Mechanicsburg onslaught. She finished her day with two goals and one assist.

“We've talked about that since the beginning of the season, is control the tempo of the game, control the passing of the game, the speed of the game,” Brown said. “Possession is very important. So, there in the fourth quarter, obviously, we were trying to possess the ball, go back and around a little bit more since we were already up 5-0 and work on that aspect of the game. And they did it very well.”

While the ‘Cats turn their attention to Wednesday’s showdown on Palmyra’s home turf, who toppled Mechanicsburg earlier in the season 6-1, having cinched their first-ever state berth is a matchless feeling.

“It’s awesome,” Manning said. “It’s just awesome. There’s no other way to describe the feeling.”

