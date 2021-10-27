District 3 Field Hockey: Mechanicsburg blasts Elco for first district win since 2008

Implementing a team connectivity that has strengthened as the season progressed, Mechanicsburg passed the rock and found the open teammate on multiple occasions to trounce visiting Elco 7-0 Wednesday in a District 3 Class 2A opener at John H. Frederick Field at Memorial Park.

The Wildcats had some fun doing it, too. Anne Manning chipped in on four of the ‘Cats’ seven scores, including three assists and one goal.

“We’ve been working hard in practices to really work on our in-and-out passes,” Manning said. “At the beginning of season we just kind of hit it and saw what happened. But we've been working really hard on trying to connect together and actually create passes that don't just go to a space, but go to a person that's going to that space.”

“I think we all know each other,” Sydney Aylward said, agreeing with her teammate. “We know what we can handle, we know what balls we can stop, we know what balls we can't stop. So, I think that our passing is just what makes us, ‘us.’”

Mechanicsburg’s bevy of scoring began at the 9:15 mark in the first quarter and opened the floodgates to a salvo of first-half goals, and later, a trio of scores in the second half.

Alana Shimp tacked on the first point off a lead pass from Cam Standish, and six minutes later, the Manning-Aylward connection popped for another goal, Manning dishing the assist and Aylward going top shelf for the 2-0 lead.

The ‘Cats erupted for another pair of haymakers in the second quarter with Standish receiving a pass from Manning at 13:43 and Gracyn Catalano stamping her number on the fourth goal, redirecting a Manning pass off her stick and punching it in for the 4-0 halftime edge.

Mechanicsburg limited the Raiders to a lone corner in the first half and for the entirety of the game. Elco couldn’t push the pace in any instance Wednesday night.

“You can see it, you can feel it, you can hear it, they get along really well,” Mechanicsburg head coach Tonya Brown said. “The team chemistry is beautiful. They look like they're having fun, and they were, and that's part of it. It really is. That was the last thing I said when we left the locker room, ‘We just take one quarter at a time, go play your hockey and have fun, and it'll all work out.”

Feeding off the built momentum, Standish found the ball among a swath of players for the team’s fifth goal midway through quarter three, which preceded Manning’s goal between the posts off an Aylward assist with three minutes remaining in the frame.

Natalie Wilson whistled the final Mechanicsburg goal to the back of the cage in the opening ticks of the fourth quarter. The Wildcats overwhelmed the Raiders via 19 corner opportunities and 17 shots on goal.

Goalie Emily Kraber swatted Elco’s sole scoring opportunity on a penalty stroke late in the fourth quarter.

“Defensively, obviously, you saw, I don't take out those three defense in the back. I mean, it's hard to get around Casey [Tyrrell] and Rachel [Buono] and Emma [Fissel],” Brown said, “and when they do receive the ball, they're very good at finding the open player to get the ball right back down the field like a fast break in basketball.”

Mechanicsburg returns to its home pitch Saturday at noon for the quarterfinals, hosting No. 5 Susquehannock, which topped Conestoga Valley 3-1 in first-round action Wednesday. Northern is slated to take the pitch at 10 a.m. in the first game of Saturday's twinbill at Memorial Park.

Wednesday night’s district tournament win ended a 12-year skid for the Wildcats, who last captured a postseason victory in 2008.

“We just continue to play as a team,” Manning said. “We try to keep the positive communication and just make sure we’re never down on each other. So, we just keep building each other up. And even if something goes wrong, or we're down 2-0, we always remember that we're a team, and it takes all of us to win.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.