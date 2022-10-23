District 3 Field Hockey: Local storylines to circle ahead of 1st-round action

There will be plenty to follow as the District 3 field hockey postseason gets underway Wednesday with first-round action across all three classifications.

Six Sentinel-area teams are among those on the prowl for championship hardware. Here are some local storylines to circle prior the first pass backs.

Booming Bubblers

If not for Oley Valley’s strength of schedule, No. 2 Boiling Springs would likely enter the district Class A tournament with the top seed. The Bubblers wreaked havoc in the Mid-Penn Capital this fall — in addition to several nonleague matchups — en route to a perfect 18-0 (12-0 Capital) record and the division crown.

Taking center stage of the Bubblers’ unblemished mark was an eye-popping 126 goals scored to three goals allowed ratio. Among the 126 scores were 15 shutouts, five games with double-digit goals and 10 games with six goals or more. Senior and Ohio State pledge Reagan Eickhoff, who recorded her 200th career point last week, has pocketed a team-leading 34 goals, Lexi Hanlin has buried 25, Alex Bandura 16, Genna Bush 13 and Reese Hays 11.

Paired with the cutthroat Boiling Springs’ attack was a stalwart defensive back line that allowed just 28 shots on goal during the regular season. Goalkeeper Eva Hancock collected 25 saves.

The Bubblers have qualified for the district postseason each of the last 11 years — they advanced in 2020 but couldn’t play due to a coronavirus outbreak — and are in pursuit of their first championship. Boiling Springs hosts No. 15 Bermudian Springs (10-7-1) Wednesday at Ecker Field at 7 p.m.

Writing another chapter in the book

Mechanicsburg checked off five program firsts in a historical 2021 postseason run that saw the Wildcats reach their first district final and advance to the PIAA semifinals. With the playoff experience now under the collective belt, and a core of 12 seniors putting the ball into the back of the cage, Mechanicsburg aims to write another chapter in the record books.

Head coach Tonya Brown and crew forged a 14-3-1 regular season and finished with a 6-3-1 line in the competitive Keystone Division. Six of the ‘Cats’ 13 triumphs were won in shutout fashion and only one team managed to sneak four goals past netminder Lexi Brady. Mechanicsburg averages 3.6 goals per game.

The Wildcats, the No. 4 seed in the 2A bracket, opens the district tournament with home-field advantage, welcoming No. 13 Lampeter-Strasburg (9-7-1) to John H. Frederick Field Wednesday at 6 p.m.

A pair of York County powers

No. 5-seeded Northern (15-2-1) and No. 12-ranked Red Land (10-7-1) square off for the first time in postseason history Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in Dillsburg.

The Polar Bears, tops in the Colonial Division, have won eight of their last 10 heading into Wednesday. Seven of the last eight victories came via shutout, making up for over half of the Polar Bears' 10 total this season. Northern is averaging 5.7 goals per outing while limiting the opposing attack to a 16 combined scores.

Like Mechanicsburg, the Patriots are members of the Keystone. Red Land thrived in nonleague play this fall, notching an 8-0 record while outscoring its opponents 41-3 in that stretch. The Patriots are making their first district playoff appearance since 2019 and eye their first postseason victory since 2012.

Commonwealth counterparts

Carlisle and Cumberland Valley are the two local teams to emerge from the Commonwealth Division. The No. 14 Herd (9-8-1) hit the road to face No. 3 Lower Dauphin (14-3-1) Wednesday while the No. 7-ranked Eagles (10-8) dig in at Chapman Field to host No. 10 Red Lion (11-7).

Carlisle is back in the playoff dance after an 11-year hiatus. The Herd are on the hunt for their district win since 2010 — they won in the preliminaries — and their first first-round triumph since 2005. Fourteen of Carlisle’s 18 games have been decided by three goals or fewer. In that cluster, the Herd tied or came out on the winning end of eight decisions.

The Eagles share the same competitive trait as their division counterpart. Thirteen CV games have come down to three goals or less, with the Eagles pulling out six wins in that span. Every team pitted against CV this fall has failed to eclipse four goals. On the flip side, the Eagles have banked three games with five goals or more scored.