District 3 Field Hockey: Gracyn Catalano delivers 5 goals, scores 100th point in Mechanicsburg's shutout of L-S in 3A 1st round

The sign celebrating Gracyn Catalano’s 100th career point was scrambled together just minutes prior to the Mechanicsburg senior's field hockey milestone moment, a goal midway through the fourth quarter.

Whether it was making a sign or the play on the field, it was evident the Wildcats were in a hurry Wednesday night in a District 3 Class 2A first-round matchup against visiting No. 13 Lampeter-Strasburg at John H. Frederick Field. Mechanicsburg scored two goals within the first minute of play, lifting the lid on a scoring frenzy that ended in an 8-0 victory.

The convincing win advances Mechanicsburg to Saturday’s quarterfinal round where the Wildcats will host No. 5-ranked Northern, a 3-2 overtime winner over Red Land earlier Wednesday evening. Five goals from Catalano and a pair from Cam Standish paved the path to victory.

“I think we knew that this potentially was our last game, and we were not gonna let that happen,” Catalano said. “We started out with a fire under our butts and scored within the first 25 seconds. And then the clock started again, and we went down and scored within 30 seconds of that, and it's just awesome. Our team, we connected so well tonight. It felt good.”

Standish and Catalano delivered the early blows, but the Wildcats (15-3-1) didn’t let off the pedal following the tone-setting scores. Catalano tacked on another unassisted score at the 10:00 mark. Gabi Broscius, after gathering a rebounded shot off the stick of Alana Shimp, ballooned the Mechanicsburg lead to 4-0 with 1:33 left in the first quarter.

As each goal slid between the bars, the Wildcats’ confidence reached another level.

“The net gets wider and wider every time you score. There's no doubt about it,” Mechanicsburg head coach Tonya Brown said. “It's just like shooting 3s in basketball, and I use that analogy all the time, but it's true. Your confidence level goes up. You just have a sense of we belong here — not that we don't — but if you're one and done, you're out today. You never know what team could walk through that door.”

With the ‘Cats’ confidence surging, Catalano completed a hat trick at the midpoint of the third off a Shimp assist and added another to the sheet with 8:10 left in the third. Standish rifled a powerful shot between the posts for her second goal, providing Mechanicsburg the 7-0 edge at the conclusion of three.

Meanwhile, in the minimal attempts the L-S (9-8-1) attack configured, the Mechanicsburg back line erased each threat. The Pioneers collected four corners on the night, but failed to record a shot on goal.

“I think we came out with a lot more confidence,” Standish said of her team. “We were ready, we brought the energy this whole week to practice and we wanted to start really strong in districts because we didn't want to lose the first round altogether. So, I think just bringing all that energy to today really helped us.”

With the icing all but on the cake, Catalano pocketed her 100th career point with 8:50 remaining in the contest. Receiving an in-stride pass from Shimp, Catalano slid to her right and delivered her shot as she fell to the ground.

“I would never be where I am today if it wasn't for my team,” Catalano said. “My goals are because of the people on the field, starting from the back with Lexi (Brady), to our defensive line, all the way up to us on forwards. Everyone has a part in every goal.”

Also in Class 2A

Northern 3, Red Land 2 (OT): No. 5-seeded Northern prevailed against a plucky No. 12 Red Land squad Wednesday in a 3-2 overtime affair. Northern overcame 1-0 and 2-1 deficits to oust the Patriots in the extra period.

Northern was led by Olivia Anderson’s two goals and one from Lillian Fringer. Setting up two of three scores were assists from Evelyn Morris and Maura Simpson. Gwen Baublitz had six saves in goal for the Polar Bears.