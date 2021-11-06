District 3 Field Hockey: Cumberland Valley falls to Lower Dauphin 3-0 in 3A title game

HARRISBURG — Whether it was K.K. Sauve, Mia Boardman, Sammi Blocher or any other player wearing Cumberland Valley red and white, the Eagles had the possession arrow pointing in their direction for an overwhelming majority of the time during Saturday's District 3 field hockey final.

The Eagles shared the wealth and keyed on crisp passes to work its way down the field, but when they crossed the 25-yard mark on each end of the field, they were greeted by a brick wall.

That brick wall being No. 1-seeded and nationally-ranked Lower Dauphin.

Throwing their signature defense CV’s way, which included traps and double teams, the Falcons held the Eagles to a lone shot on goal. On the offensive end, they made the most of their six shots on goal — including a penalty stroke — to outlast Cumberland Valley 3-0 in the District 3 Class 3A field hockey championship game at Landis Field.

The Eagles (16-4), holding the No. 2 seed, made their first appearance in a district final as a program Saturday. They’ve also earned the right to compete in the PIAA state tournament, which opens Tuesday, thanks to cracking the top four in the district's 3A field.

“The first thing I said is, this is th first time we played Lower Dauphin, and we dominated them for three out of four quarters,” said CV head coach Ashley Hooper of what she told her team, “because usually that doesn't happen. But Lower Dauphin, again, always finds a way to score, and we knew that coming in. So, we knew we had to find a way to score, and we just didn’t.”

Lower Dauphin got the ball rolling within the first three minutes of the game. Awarded a corner, the Falcon insert bounced from stick to stick, with Alexa Shaffer eventually passing to Maddy Weaver in front of the cage. With a pair of Eagle defenders bearing down, Weaver gave herself just the right window to flick her shot past CV goalkeeper Grace Meinke for the 1-0 lead.

The Falcons (20-0-1) didn’t find pay dirt again until the early minutes of the second. Taking on a duo of CV defenders, Avery Pollock sprinted down the right sideline, slightly out-stepping them. She then changed direction, shimmying to her left and found herself in a near one-on-one situation with Meinke.

As she continued to traverse to her left, the Lower Dauphin sophomore slipped her shot past the outstretched stick of the Eagle netminder for the 2-0 cushion. Paige Bitting accounted for the final Falcon score on a penalty stroke in quarter three, sending a shot into the left corner of the frame.

“None of us were anything but angry after the game,” Hooper said, “because, again, I felt like that, yeah, the scoreboard said 3-0, but we dominated, and typically the team that dominates, is the one that should win. Unfortunately, the scoreboard doesn't reflect that.”

Aside from the trio of goals, the Eagles minimized Lower Dauphin’s ability to formulate its attack. The Falcons mustered a few bursts across the 60-minute contest, including Pollock’s breakaway, but it was the Eagles who pushed the pace.

Capitalizing is where they fell short.

“One thing we've struggled with a lot of the year is getting the shots off and getting goals from the shots,” Hooper said, “and, again, I think you saw that a lot tonight. When we were up there, we couldn't get the shot off, which is also credit — LD is a great defensive team. But they worked hard. They're unselfish.”

The loss to Lower Dauphin is a point to build off moving forward, Hooper said. Her team continues to exemplify growth. Its battle against the Falcons was a prime example of that.

The Eagles are just searching for that last piece of the puzzle.

“Going forward, they're in a good spot, Hooper said. “We're in a good spot. We're just ready to beat the next team.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

