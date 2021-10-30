District 3 Field Hockey: Cumberland Valley downs State College 3-0 in quarterfinals

Whether it was the comfort of the home field, the sight of a familiar opponent, or just the calm of a veteran club, Cumberland Valley did not look at all Saturday like a squad anxious about a high-stakes game.

Instead, the Eagles were sharp and efficient from the get-go against State College, and that high-level execution pushed them to a place that CV field hockey has not been since 2014.

No. 2 Cumberland Valley turned in a dominant effort at Eagle View Stadium on a gray Saturday afternoon, scoring a pair of second-quarter goals to cruise to a 3-0 victory over No. 10 State College in a District 3 Class 3A field hockey quarterfinal game. The win advances CV to the district semifinals and gives the Eagles their first PIAA tournament berth in seven years.

The Eagles will host No. 6 Central York in the semifinal round Wednesday. It’s their second straight trip to the district final four; their 2020 semifinal berth did not include a state slot because of the pandemic-shortened PIAA playoff fields.

“We worked on that execution a lot of practice last week and this week, so it was nice to see it come to the field,” CV coach Ashley Hooper said. “We’ve worked on that really all year, and you could see it come in spots during games, but it was nice to see it for the whole game today.”

The Eagles and Little Lions had split a pair of regular-season games as part of the Mid-Penn Commonwealth slate, but CV’s command was clear from the jump Saturday, when the Eagles’ passes were accurate and they registered four shots on goal within the first five minutes. Only State College keeper Molly Schreiner stood between the Eagles and scoreboard, and her efforts kept things scoreless until after the midpoint of the second quarter.

“We tend to do that every game,” CV midfielder Jenna Herbster said. “We want to set the tone, establish a high level of play, and just play our game.”

On the Eagles’ sixth corner they switched their entry to the left side of the State College cage, and the move paid immediate dividends. KK Sauve launched a high-quality shot that Schreiner turned aside, but seconds later Sauve circled right back to the same spot on a free hit and buried one to the near post.

“I think that’s just from the practice that we’ve been doing in terms of switching and changing it up,” Sauve said. “Other teams aren’t ready for the switches that we do. We’ve been working so well as a team together that we were just ready to send one in.”

The goal lifted the lid for the Eagles, who kept the pressure on. Just 2:46 after Sauve’s goal, she set up McKenzie Smith at short range, and Smith turned and found the net to make it 2-0 with 2:59 to go before halftime.

The second half was quieter in terms of action. State College registered both its first shot and first corner within the third quarter, but neither team had a quality chance until late in the frame. That’s when Sidney Krebs sent a ball into the scrum in front off a corner, and Mia Boardman swept in the bouncing ball to give the Eagles a 3-0 advantage.

The Eagles held the Little Lions to just one shot on goal. Schreiner made 12 saves for State College.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0