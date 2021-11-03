District 3 Field Hockey: Cumberland Valley captures 600th program win, books trip to championship game

The Cumberland Valley field hockey team celebrated two momentous occasions Wednesday evening with its 2-0 victory over Central York in the District 3 Class 3A semifinals at Bobby Rahal Toyota Stadium at Eagle View Middle School.

The win moves the Eagles into Saturday’s district final against Lower Dauphin, which defeated Wilson 2-0 Wednesday. The win also gave the Eagles their 600th win in program history.

Many former players and coaches were on hand for the moment. Former head coaches Pat Weigle and Susan Emerick were there to watch one of their coaching proteges.

“It is kind of a thrill as a player and a coach to have some of my former coaches here tonight, Eagles coach Ashley Taylor said. “They shaped me into the coach I am today. 600 wins is a huge milestone for our program, and I am happy to be a part of it.”

Central York (16-5-1) provided a stern test for the Eagles as Victoria Whitehead, a Temple University commit, continually got through the defense with her speed and ball-handling abilities. Central York had more penalty corners and opportunities in the game, but the Eagles defense stood tall. The Panthers only got two shots on goal and Eagle keeper Grace Meinke kicked them both out of danger.

KK Sauvé got the first Eagle chance midway through the first quarter. She took the ball across the top of the circle and back-handed a shot that rolled past the Panther keeper and into the corner of the cage for an early 1-0 lead at the 6:01 mark.

“It is amazing to be out there tonight, and we definitely couldn’t have done this tonight without our coaches,” said Sauvé. “They are another support system. I am really happy with how we played tonight. Our passing game has been much improved since the beginning of the season.”

The Panthers had a good chance in the final minute of the quarter but a shot by Whitehead went over the top of the cage. Cumberland Valley (16-3) defended both Panther chances in the second quarter as they deflected shots wide of Meinke.

Sauvé was involved in the second Eagle goal in the early part of the third quarter as she ripped a shot from the edge of the circle toward net that was deflected in by Morgan Smeltz.

Mia Boardman, Sammi Blocher, Jenna Herbster and Sidney Krebs did a solid job the entire game of ball possession and beating the Panther defense to put pressure on those in the circle. Herbster sent two crosses right through the crease, but no one was there to tap the ball home.

The Eagle defense of Caylin Donlevy, Ellie Carbaugh and Taylor Whitehead worked well together to keep Whitehead and Caitlin Jacobs from getting too close to the cage, and getting in front of shots.

“They are a very talented team and we are thankful to beat them and go to our first district final, and that is always exciting,” Taylor said. “We started off well and had a little let down in the second quarter, but we picked it up again.”

“We had our chances, but we didn’t cash in on them and that is disappointing to me,” Panther coach Lori Livingston said. “That has kind of been our issue all season, capitalizing on corners. We have at least two more games, but the kids were disappointed because they wanted a medal, any color of medal.”

